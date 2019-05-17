LA JOLLA, Calif. — For a second straight game, the Montana State Billings baseball team was undone by a big inning.
UC San Diego scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Yellowjackets 7-5 on Friday in the second round of the NCAA Division II West Region baseball tournament.
MSUB, the GNAC regular season and tournament champions, finishes its season 33-20. It was the program's first appearance in the NCAA postseason.
The Yellowjackets led 4-0 through five innings, with Wyatt Setian hitting a two-RBI single in the second inning and adding another RBI base hit in the fourth. Matt Dillon had an RBI single in the fifth inning.
MSUB's Daniel Cipriano, the GNAC player and newcomer of the year, hit a solo home run in the seventh. It was his program-record 18th of the year and the school-record 83rd.
Blake Baumgartner and Alex Athanacio each had two RBIs for UC San Diego.
Late Thursday night, a five-run first inning and dominant pitching performance from Zack Noll carried Point Loma Nazarene past Montana State Billings 10-2.
Noll, the PacWest Conference pitcher of the year, struck out 14 in six innings at Triton Ballpark for the No. 24 Sea Lions. He allowed just three hits and walked three.
PLU pitchers finished with 17 strikeouts.
Colby Kaneshiro had four RBIs for the Sea Lions, including a three-run home run in the first inning.
Cipriano had two hits for MSUB. Jalen Garcia and Chris Arpan each had an RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.