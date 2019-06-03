Havre's Parker Filius

Havre's Parker Filius placed seventh at the U23 Men's Freestyle World Team Trials. 

 Gazette file photo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Havre's Parker Filius placed seventh at the U23 Men's Freestyle World Team Trials in Akron, Ohio, Sunday.

Filius, who wrestles for Purdue, came back through the consolation rounds in a 128-man bracket. Competing at 143 pounds, Filius finished the tourney 8-2 with six technical falls.

Bjorn Schroeder (134) of Bozeman, also a Purdue wrestler, also competed at the tourney. 

