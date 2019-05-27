HELENA -- University of Washington junior pole vaulter Chase Smith placed seventh at the NCAA Western Regional Preliminary Track and Field Meet recently.
Smith, Helena High's all-class record-holder from 2015, cleared 17-feet-7 on his third attempt to qualify for nationals. There was an eight-way tie for first place at the meet in Sacramento, California, with Smith placing seventh due to misses.
The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place June 5-7 in Austin, Texas.
Another HHS alum, Aidan Reed of Southern Utah, finished 14th in the Preliminary Meet's 10,000-meter run, with a PR of 29:13.63.
