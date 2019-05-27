Helena Pole vaulter Chase Smith

Helena native and University of Washington pole vaulter Chase Smith competes at the Husky Indoor Classic in Seattle in this February 2019 file photo.

 Photo by John Smith

HELENA -- University of Washington junior pole vaulter Chase Smith placed seventh at the NCAA Western Regional Preliminary Track and Field Meet recently.

Smith, Helena High's all-class record-holder from 2015, cleared 17-feet-7 on his third attempt to qualify for nationals. There was an eight-way tie for first place at the meet in Sacramento, California, with Smith placing seventh due to misses.

The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place June 5-7 in Austin, Texas.

Another HHS alum, Aidan Reed of Southern Utah, finished 14th in the Preliminary Meet's 10,000-meter run, with a PR of 29:13.63.

