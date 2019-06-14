DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State women's basketball coach Liz Lewis has resigned to take a similar position with Gillette College.
Lewis will begin her duties with the Pronghorns on July 1.
Lewis was 16-43 in two seasons with the Blue Hawks, including 11-19 this past season. She also served as the athletic program's sports information director.
Prior to DSU, Lewis was the head coach at Miles Community College. She also served as an assistant coach at Montana State-Northern, Central Washington and Rocky Mountain College.
The Nevada native began her playing career at Dixie State before transferring to Rocky where she was a two-time all-Frontier Conference selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.