Missoula native Tres Tinkle tested the waters and has made his decision.
He's returning to Oregon State for his senior year of college.
The Hellgate grad and son of OSU head coach and former Griz coach Wayne Tinkle announced on social media on Friday that he will withdraw his name from the 2019 NBA Draft and return to Corvallis, Oregon, for his final season of college basketball.
One last go around 🖤🧡 @BeaverMBB pic.twitter.com/WzonfzOQPW— Tres Tinkle (@tres_tinkle3) May 25, 2019
"One last go around," Tinkle posted with a photo of himself donning an OSU jersey.
Tinkle had until Wednesday, May 29, to decide. Oregon State announced on April 9 that he was going to enter his name in the draft. According to the Oregonian, Tinkle "had more than a half-dozen workouts with NBA teams, plus a pro day with agency Next Sports" last Tuesday.
Tinkle will return to the Beavers with high expectations and as a favorite to win the conference player of the year award. He's a two-time first-team all-Pac-12 selection during his time at OSU. This most recent season he led the Beavers to an 18-13 record and 10-8 mark in conference, the first time OSU had a winning conference-play record in 29 years. Tinkle averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season.
The Oregonian also noted that Tinkle, who has 1,661 career points, is 511 points shy of becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. The current mark is held by Gary Payton.
