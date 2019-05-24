Hana Feilzer

Four track and field athletes from the Treasure State competing at the West Regional meet in Sacramento, California, have qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships.

University of Montana senior Hana Feilzer placed ninth in the hammer throw Thursday. Feilzer, a Missoula Big Sky product, qualified with a throw of 203 feet, 1 inch.

Bigfork product and University of Colorado junior Makena Morley finished ninth in the women’s 10,000 meters. Morley crossed with a time of 33:44.72.

University of Washington junior Chase Smith of Helena High qualified for the national championships by placing eighth in the pole vault. Smith advanced with a vault of 17-7.

On Friday night, Corvalli's Sadi Henderson of the University of San Francisco placed third in the women's 800 meters with a time of 2:03.31 to qualify for nationals.

Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming's Jerayah Davis had a long jump mark in the top 12 at the NCAA West Regional track and field meet, earning her first career berth in the national championships. Davis’ second jump of 20 feet, 5.75 inches clinched her spot at nationals. Davis also qualified in the 100 meters.

The NCAA outdoor championships will be held at Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, June 5-8.

