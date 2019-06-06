MISSOULA — Montana Grizzly senior and Big Sky grad Hana Feilzer closed her career with an All-America honorable mention accolade in the women's hammer throw during day two of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
Feilzer, the first Grizzly since 2015 to compete at nationals, finished in 17th place, one spot shy of picking up second-team All-America honors. The top eight got first-team status.
"Hana is a great hometown girl who wore the Grizzly uniform and colors with pride," Montana head coach Brian Schweyen said in a news release. "She was incredible for our program and Missoula as a student-athlete who achieved at the highest level. I couldn't be more proud of her and her accomplishments, and she will truly be missed.
"Hana had an incredible career and completed like a champion today."
Feilzer didn't scratch on any of her three throws in the preliminary round, but she failed to advance to the final group. Her first throw was her best, traveling 203 feet, 6 inches. She followed up with throws of 203-2 and 200-11.
The winning throw, by California sophomore Camryn Rogers, went 234-7. The lowest throw that earned second-team All-America status went 204-6, 1 foot further than Feilzer's top mark.
Bigfork grad and Colorado junior Makena Morley earned second-team All-America honors by placing 11th in the women's 10,000-meter run. It's the second season in a row that she was a second-team All-American in the outdoor 10,000.
Morley crossed the finish line in 33 minutes, 39.27 seconds. The winning time, by New Mexico sophomore Weini Kelati, was 33:10.84. The lowest time that earned first-team honors was 33:34.20, or 5.07 seconds faster than Morley.
Corvallis grad and San Francisco senior Sadi Henderson picked up second-team All-America honors but failed to advance out of prelims in the women's 800-meter dash. The Boise State transfer closed her career with a pair of second-team All-America honors and one All-America honorable mention in the outdoor 800.
Henderson finished in 12th place with a time of 2:04.552. The top time was 2:02.88 by Penn junior Nia Akins, and the lowest qualifying time was 2:03.81.
Henderson came in with a season-best time of 2:03.31, which was the seventh-fastest time among the 24 entrants and the fifth-fastest time in her heat. The top two finishers in each of the three heats and the next two best times advanced to the finals. She finished fifth in her heat.
Montanans will close competition at the championships on Saturday. Morley will be in the 5,000-meter run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.