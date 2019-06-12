College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Leaders
Bareback: (third round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville CC, 80. 3, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 4, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 75. 5, Klancy Krenka, Southern Idaho and Tyler Johnson, Panola JC, 74. (total on three) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Chance Merrill, 231. 3, Tyler Johnson, 227.5. 4, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 5, Cole Reiner, 222.5. 6, Klancy Krenka, 216.
Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County JC, 8.5. 2, Haven Meged, Tarleton State, 8.8. 3, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 9.2. 4, Judd Grover, Iowa Central CC, 9.3. 5, Trey Recanzone, Central Washington, 10.1. 6, Ty Harris, Texas A&M–Commerce, 11.0. (total on three) 1, Haven Meged, 26.4. 2, Ty Harris, and Colton Campbell, 28.9. 4, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 5, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 32.7. 6, Chasen Thrasher, 33.8.
Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 2.2. 2, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.6. 3, Tayler Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3.0. 4, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 3.2, 5, Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, and Madison Steele, Trinity River, 3.3. (total on three) 1, Taylor Munsell, 7.4. 2, Shelby Boisjoli, and Bryrana Lehrmann, Texas A&M, 9.1. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho, 10.2. 5, Jacey Thompson, 18.0 (on two) 6, Whitney DeSalvo, Arkansas–Monticello, 4.5.
Saddle Bronc: (third round) 1, Lathan Lyons, McNeese State, and Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley CC, 74. 3, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State, 73.5. 5, Chance Masters, Fort Scott CC, 72. 6, Clinton McWhorter, Cal Poly, 71. (total on three) 1, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 219.5. 2, Jack Bentz, 216.5. 3, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 4, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State, 213. 5, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, 211. 6, Chance Masters, 201.5.
Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Kolby Bravos, Feather River College, 4.5. 2, Marshall Still, Mid Plains CC, 4.6. 3. Gabe Soileau, McNeese State, 4.9. 4, Austin Schneider, Missouri Valley, 5.0. 5, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains CC, 5.2. 6, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas; Bryce Harrison, Blue Mountain CC; and Mitchell Hutto, Texas A&M; 5.7. (total on three) 1, J.D. Draper, 15.0. 2, Gabe Soileau, 15.4. 3, Ty Everson, Wyoming, 15.5. 4, Rooster Yazzie, 18.2. 5, Kalane Anders, Chadron State, 18.5. 6, Marshall Still, Mid Plains, 21.7.
Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Erryn Hodson, Weber State, 5.8. 2, Kati Murphy, McNeese State, 6.1. 3, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State, 6.2. 4, Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State, 6.3. 5, Emma Hodson, Weber State, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State, 6.4. (total on three) 1, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 2, Lauren Bane, 19.3. 3, Erryn Hodson, 19.4. 4, (tie) Teisha Coffield, Wyoming, and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 20.0. 5, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming, 20.1.
Team Roping: (third round) 1, Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M–Commerce-McCoy Profili, Hill College, 4.4. 2, Colton Campbell, Fresno State-Brushton Minton, West Hills, 5.0. 3, Kasen McCall, Stephen F. Austin-Clayton Lowry, Panola JC, 5.1. 4, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State-Dylan Jones, Clarendon, 6.0. 5, Dawson Lackey-Owen Perkins, Central Arizona, 6.6. 6, Chase Onaka-Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly, 7.1. (total on three) 1, Jhett Trenary-Dylan Jones, 22.9. 2, Chase Onaka-Sterling Humphry, 24.2. 3, Cord Kohleffel-Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M, 26.1. (on two) 4, Kasen McCall-Clayton Lowry, 12.0. 5, Jack Graham-Matthew Williams, Montana State; and Cutter Machado-Chance Machado, Cuesta College, 20.8.
Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, Southern Idaho, 14.38. 2, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State, 14.39. 3, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 14.42. 4, Kelsey Lensegrav, Wyoming, 14.45. 5, Julia Stazinski, Cal Poly, 14.47. 6, Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming and Madison Rau, South Dakota State, 14.50. (total on three) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, 43.00. 2, Rachael Calvo, Wyoming, 43.03. 3, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 4, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 5, Madison Rau, 43.69. 6, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford, 43.8.
Bull Riding: (third round) 1, Daylon Swearingen, Panola JC, 79. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar CC, 78.5. 3, Ross Freeman, Panola JC, 76.5. 4, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central CC, 73. (total on two) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 2, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 3, Dalton Kasel, Howard CC, 153. 4, Nick Pelke, 149.5. 5, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 148.5. 6, Jake Peterson, Chico College, 140.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195. 2, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 170. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills, 129. 4, Caden Camp, Wyoming, 100.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 150. 2, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 85. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho State, 70. 4, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 25.
Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College 465. 2, Tarleton State, 375. 3, Hill College, and Panhandle State, 350.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State, 310. 2, Southern Idaho, 240. 3, Tarleton State, 220. 4, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 200.
