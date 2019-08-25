HELENA -- Erin Emanuel recently graduated from the University of Central Florida, where she served as the Knights starting shortstop for the last two seasons.
Central Florida is a NCAA Division I college in Orlando, competing in the American Athletic Conference.
This year, Emanuel -- a Helena High alum -- started 38 of 41 games and batted .233, with three doubles, two triples and a home run. Her 19 runs were third-best on the team.
As a junior, she was selected 2018 second team all-AAC. She posted a .239 batting average and .352 slugging percentage last year, banging five doubles, a triple and a homer, while producing 12 RBIs.
But the true measure of the 5-foot-8 Emanuel’s play is her defense, with her glove work, her range and her rifle-like throwing arm.
At Helena High, Emanuel batted over .400 three straight years, while setting Lady Bengal records for career batting average (.438) and doubles (15); and season hits (37), RBIs (21) and triples (four).
She was a two-time all-state selection in 2014-15, and received a scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
With the CSI Golden Eagles, Emanuel garnered a 2017 NFCA All-American citation at shortstop. She finished her sophomore season with Southern Idaho’s third-best average of .415 while leading the club with 17 homers, eight triples, 95 RBIs (in 61 games) and an .820 slugging percentage.
Erin, who majored in interdisciplinary studies at UCF, with a minor in sociology, is the daughter of Helena’s Jim and Vicky Emanuel.
Since graduation, she has been hired as a government health care recruiter in Orlando.
“I plan on staying here for the next year, and then figuring it out as I go,” Emanuel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.