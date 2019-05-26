Augustana University senior trackster Josh Barrows recently earned All-America status at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Barrows placed seventh in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 55.84 seconds in the national finals race in Kingsville, Texas, on Saturday. He qualified for the finals with a 52.40 in the preliminaries on Thursday.
A week earlier, Barrows helped his Vikings to a third-place trophy at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships in Duluth, Minnesota.
Barrows, a Helena High alum, placed runner-up in the NSIC 400 hurdles with a PR of 52.32 seconds. His time ranked 24th nationally, and qualified him for his second NCAA Outdoor Championships.
He also ran the anchor leg for Augustana's fourth-place 1,600 relay at the NSICs, posting a split time of 48.6 seconds.
Barrows was a member of Helena High's 2015 Class AA championship. His career highlights at the state meets included the 2014 title in the 800 run, with a school record of 1:54.22; part of the 1,600 relay crown with an HHS record of 3:21:11; runner-up in the 110 hurdles and 1,600 relay; two third-place medals in the 300 hurdles; and fifths in the 400 and 800.
At Augustana, his sophomore year, Barrows captured the NSIC 800 championship. At the 2017 outdoor nationals, he placed 16th in the 800 and 20th in the 400 hurdles.
Barrows' PRs consisted of 23.21 in the 200, 49.04 in the open 400, a school-record 1:19.71 in the 600, and 1:51.14 in the 800. He also owns the school record in the 600, with a 1:19.71, and has ran the 1,000 in 2:28.20.
Barrows, who majored in English and religion at the school in Sioux City, South Dakota, related that he “hit some hurdles” in the national finals on Saturday.
“It was a bit of a rough race ... but still first team All-American, so it was a good wrap to (his career) track and field,” he said.
