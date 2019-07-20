CANTON, Ohio — Billings has been selected as one of the regional sites for the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championships.
Teams will be competing to qualify for the world championship, Dec. 7-15 at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
Chris Dixon is the regional director for the Billings regional competition to be held Thanksgiving weekend.
Teams at the world championships will be represented from seven unweighted divisions, four weighted divisions, six travel divisions and three all-star divisions.
Other regional sites are: Sparta, New Jersey; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; Pittsburgh; Ogden, Utah; Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Lincoln, California; Gulf Shores, Alabama and Seattle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.