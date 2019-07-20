CANTON, Ohio — Billings has been selected as one of the regional sites for the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championships.

Teams will be competing to qualify for the world championship, Dec. 7-15 at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

Chris Dixon is the regional director for the Billings regional competition to be held Thanksgiving weekend.

Teams at the world championships will be represented from seven unweighted divisions, four weighted divisions, six travel divisions and three all-star divisions.

Other regional sites are: Sparta, New Jersey; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; Pittsburgh; Ogden, Utah; Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Lincoln, California; Gulf Shores, Alabama and Seattle.

