Josh Hedge

Josh Hedge and Bill Dunn (right) watch Hedge's tee shot on the first hole in the final round of the Montana Men's Mid-Amateur Championship at the Briarwood Golf Club on Saturday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Josh Hedge overcame a five-stroke deficit with nine holes to play and won the 2019 Montana Men's Mid-Amateur Championship at Briarwood Golf Club.

The Billings native beat Bill Dunn of Missoula by one stroke with a three-round total of 2-under 214. Hedge shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to win the title in his first Mid-Am appearance. Dunn, the 45-hole leader, shot a 2-over 74 in the final round.

