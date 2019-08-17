BILLINGS — Josh Hedge overcame a five-stroke deficit with nine holes to play and won the 2019 Montana Men's Mid-Amateur Championship at Briarwood Golf Club.
The Billings native beat Bill Dunn of Missoula by one stroke with a three-round total of 2-under 214. Hedge shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to win the title in his first Mid-Am appearance. Dunn, the 45-hole leader, shot a 2-over 74 in the final round.
This story will be updated.
