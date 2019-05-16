SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Billings native Leslie Spalding fired a 75 and sat in a tie for eighth place after finishing her first round at the the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club on Thursday.
Spalding, the San Diego State women's golf head coach, qualified for the tourney after tying for fourth in a sectional qualifier on April 23 at Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Danielle Ammaccapane is the first-round leader with a one-over par 72.
It is the second time the tourney has been held. The tourney has a field of 120 players, including professionals and amateurs with exemptions and sectional qualifying status.
The top 50-plus ties will advance after the 36-hole cut, and the tourney concludes on Sunday.
Par on the 5,912-yard course is 71. Spalding had a birdie on the par-4 No. 11 hole and shot par on 13 holes. She was two-over par 4 on the second hole, one-over par 4 on the eighth hole, one-over par on the par 3 16th hole and one-over par on the par 4 18th hole.
Spalding played on the LPGA Tour from 1996-2005 and competed in 215 events with seven top-10 finishes. She was the head coach at Montana State from 2007-11 and just completed her eighth season leading the Aztecs.
On Friday, Spalding will tee off with Cindy Figg-Currier and Sue Wooster on hole No. 10 at 6:03 a.m. Mountain.
