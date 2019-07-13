HELENA — Defending champion Brady Kirkeby and Riley Lawrence share the lead after the first day of play at the Bill Roberts Golf Club championship, each firing rounds of 6-under par 66.

Colin Gunstream is sitting third and two strokes back with a 68, while Kevin Hill is in fourth place at 73.

Kirkeby, a 4-time Bill Roberts champion, shot five birdies, a bogey, and sank a 15-foot putt for eagle on the par 5 No. 18. Lawrence carded seven birdies and a bogey.

Sarah Halferty, an upcoming sophomore at Helena Christian School, shot a PR of 84 to lead the women's event.

In the seniors' tourneys, Susan Court, who is seeking to add on to her record of 12 Bill Roberts titles, leads the women's division with an 82. She holds a 3-stroke advantage over Julie Eggleston, at 85.

Court, who moved into BR seniors division this year, carded identical rounds of 41, describing her play as "very consistent, but I left some strokes out on the course, so I'm confident I can get them tomorrow."

On the senior mens' side, Jack Thompson holds a 5-shot cushion over defending champ Todd Waterman, 67-72. Ted Wood stands third with a 73.

Play concludes on Sunday at the Bill Roberts Golf Course.

