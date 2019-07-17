Morgan O'Neil

Morgan O'Neil (right), shown here with her mother in 2017, is trying to defend her Montana State Women’s Amateur championship this weekend at The Briarwood Golf Course.

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — The Montana State Women’s Amateur and Senior Amateur golf tournaments are scheduled to begin Thursday and conclude Saturday at The Briarwood Golf Course.

Last year’s Women’s Am winner, Morgan O’Neil, is back to defend her first title. The Laurel and Rocky Mountain College graduate beat Annika Danenhauer by one stroke at Missoula Country Club. Danenhauer, who just graduated from Bozeman and has signed to play golf at Montana State, is also in this year’s Women’s Am field.

Defending Senior Am champ Jo Smith, of Missoula, is also playing this week. She beat Libby’s Bobbie Lacklen by one stroke last year. Smith and Lacklen will play in the same foursome during the opening round.

The 64-player Senior Am field will tee off first on Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. The Women’s Am, which includes 27 players, is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m.

