BILLINGS – Rocky Mountain College standout Eryn Ellis shot a three-under par 71 to be the first-round leader of the Montana State Golf Association Women’s Amateur and Senior Amateur Tournament on Thursday at The Briarwood.
Ellis had eight birdies, including five in a row on the front nine. She strung together three birdies early on the back nine and was six-under after 12 holes. She was the Frontier Conference medalist earlier this spring for the Battlin’ Bears.
Butte’s Tricia Joyce and Coral Schulz of Whitefish are tied for second at 73, while Kameryn Bayse of Bozeman is fourth at 74.
Susan Court of Helena leads the Senior division with an 82. Court is a two-time champion and won the event when it was in Billings in 2014.
The tournament continues through Saturday.
