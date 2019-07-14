HELENA — Colin Gunstream garnered the Bill Roberts Club Golf Championship on Sunday, defeating Riley Lawrence in a sudden-death playoff for the victory.
The tournament's top three leaders were sitting on the final green of regulation, with Gunstream and Lawrence tied with a 1-shot lead over defending champ Brady Kirkeby. Kirkeby putted a valiant attempt for an eagle that would have forced a three-way tie that just missed, and he tapped in for birdie.
Then Gunstream and Lawrence both made birdie, for identical 9-under par 135s, and the two linksters went to sudden death.
After both guys tapped in for birdies on the first playoff hole, Lawrence made a clutch 6-foot putt to equal Gunstream's bird on playoff No. 2, to extend the sudden death. Each was played on No. 18.
On the third playoff on the par-4 No. 10, Gunstream drove into the rough about 125 yards out, proceeded to stuff a wedge to within 10 feet, and then buried his birdie putt for the win.
Kirkeby, a three-time BR titlist, finished third with a 8-under 136, ahead of Parker Heller's 1-over par 145, and Kevin Hill, who carded a 146 and took fifth.
Nick Schwinden (154) won the first flight, Lee Lunsford (154) captured the second flight, and Chris Much (175) claimed the third flight.
On the women's side, Susan Court extended her club-record with her 13th Bill Roberts championship, winning the senior division with a score of 162.
"I was very consistent ball-striking, and kept the mistakes to a bogey at the worst," said Court, who finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Julie Eggleston at 170. Defending champ DJ Jones was third with a 174.
Sarah Halferty was the lone women's open player, posting a 178 for the title.
The senior men's was garnered by Jack Thompson, who carded a 143, eight shots ahead of runner-up and defending champ Todd Waterman, who came in at 151. Jay Anderson placed third with a 152.
Ted Wood (156) won the seniors first flight, and Scott Hunter (164) claimed the second flight.
