BILLINGS — Josh Hedge shot even par to take a one-shot lead Thursday after the first round of the 33rd Montana State Mid-Amateur Championship at The Briarwood Golf Club.
Defending champion Jim Bob Coleman of Billings is one shot back after recording a 34 on the back nine, which included two eagles, to help him to a 73. Bill Dunn aced the 190-yard, No. 12 hole and finished at 73 as well. For Dunn, it was his second hole-in-one during a state competition this summer; he also made a hole-in-one during the men's state amateur at Meadow Lark Country Club.
Newly minted state senior champion Jerry Pearsall of Billings shot 74 and is tied with Billings' Berry Joshua Roberts at two shots back. The 2014 Mid-Am champ, Parker Heller of Helena, shot 75 and is in a five-way tie for sixth with Marcus Drange, Zach Behm and Jay Marschall all of Billings, and Chris Goldan of Bozeman.
Hedge, a three time state amateur champion, made four birdies and four bogeys during his round.
The tournament is open to players age 25 and above with a handicap index maximum of 15.
