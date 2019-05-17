SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Leslie Spalding made the cut at the U.S. Senior Women's Open.
Spalding, a Billings Senior graduate, shot a second-round 78 on Friday at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Paired with her 75 on Thursday, she is 153 after two rounds.
Spalding a former player on the LPGA Tour and in her eighth season as head coach at San Diego State, is in a seven-way tie for 21st place.
Helen Alfredsson leads with 144 (75-69).
Spalding, who played collegiately at Alabama, coached golf at Montana State from 2007-11.
