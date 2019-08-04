HELENA -- Ben MacIntyre and Darah Newell captured the men's and women's championships at the Green Meadow Country Club Golf Tournament on Sunday. It was the fourth title for both linksters.
After carding a 5-over par 76 on Saturday, MacIntyre fired a 3-under 68 during the second day of the tourney. His 2-over par 144 edged defending champion Parker Heller (72-73--145) and Grady Stinchfield (73-72--145), who tied for runners-up, by one stroke.
"I double-bogeyed 17 when my drive got stuck in a tree, then I got my fifth birdie of the day on 18 for the win," related MacIntyre, who was 5 strokes out of the lead to start the day. "I never thought I was out of it, I made the turn at 3-under 32 and that put a little pressure on the leaders.
"I just played really solid other than the hiccup on 17 - putted solid and was good with the wedges."
His previous GMCC crowns took place in 2010, 2015 and 2016.
Barron Culver placed fourth with a 4-over 74-74--148, while first-day leader Marc Parriman (71-79--150) finished in a three-way tie for fifth, with Michael Williams (77-73--150) and Finn McMichael (73-77--150).
Newell captured her fourth straight GMCC championship with a 5-over par 73-76--149. She finished two strokes higher than her 2018 winning score of 147.
A two-time State high school champion with the Helena Lady Bengals in 2003-04, Newell was the 2010 State-Am Women's titlist.
There was a two-way tie for second place between Helen Williams (81-89) and Ginny Kerr (89-81), 11 strokes back at 170 each.
In the senior's division, Bill Shauer garnered the men's title with a 78-73--151, and Mary Bryson won the women's event at 83-89--172. Bryson extended her women's club record to eight Green Meadow titles: seven opens and one seniors.
Jay Anderson (74-81--155) and V.J. Maddio (80-75--155) shared second-place in the men's, ahead of fourth-place finisher Jim Spencer (81-79--160).
Preston Field (167) captured the open men's first flight, while Angelo Veroulis (179) won the super senior category.
