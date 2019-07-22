MISSOULA — Sixteen of Montana's most talented amateur golfers chased a dream Monday at The Ranch Club.
At stake was a berth in the U.S. Amateur Championship on Aug. 12 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina. A total of 35 players from the Northwest, Canada and beyond battled for that one berth in Montana's only qualifier.
It didn't go real well for the Treasure Staters. Former Washington State golfer Nick Mandell, of Kennewick, Washington, won the 36-hole event with an 8-under score of 67-69—136.
Joey Moore of Billings earned first alternate honors with a score of 70-67—137. Right behind him with scores of 138 were Oscar Maxfield of Salt Lake City and QiWen Wong of Durham, North Carolina.
Western Montana's Ryggs Johnston, a four-time State A golf champion from Libby headed to Arizona State on a golf scholarship, pulled out with an injury after shooting a round of 74.
Former Loyola Sacred Heart golfer Bucky Crippen was scheduled to play but opted out. Bozeman pro Joey Lovell was tied with Mandell after the first 18 holes but finished in fifth at 139. Payton Taylor of Hamilton tied for sixth at 140.
Mandell, who works as a caddie in Arizona seven months out of the year and helps his dad in Kennewick in the other months, put Monday's result right up near the top of his list of golf accomplishments.
"I've never played in a USGA (national) event," he noted. "I'm 24 years old and played four years of college golf, and never did a Junior Am or 4-ball or nothing, so this is up there for me.
"Everybody talks about certain courses you want to play and (Pinehurst) has so much history. When the national tournament is at a course like that, you're definitely motivated to play better."
Mandell said he was compelled to come back to Missoula after finishing as second alternate at The Ranch Club three years ago. His big challenge early in the day Monday was adjusting to the weather. He expected 95 degrees and sunny and for a good part of the day it was overcast.
"It was a little weird this morning," he said. "It was chilly and windy. I tried to keep it around par at the beginning to get a feel for the course. I got a feel for it pretty quick, got a feel for the greens.
"I made the turn at 1-under-par first round and shot 4-under on the back nine, making some putts. Second round I hit it real solid. I didn't make any long bombs but I made a couple putts."
Other finishers of note included Sentinel grad Sean Ramsbacher at 147, Bigfork's Joseph Potkonjak at 155 and Jack Johnston of Missoula at 156.
