BILLINGS — The MSGA State Junior Golf Championship will start Monday and conclude Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Club.

This year's tournament includes 111 total golfers, male and female, who have not reached the age of 19 or attended college prior to Monday.

The competitors participated in divisional qualifiers earlier this month. The low four boys and girls in three age categories (13 and under, 14-15 and 16-18) moved on to the state championship.

Last year at Polson Bay Golf Course, Billings West graduate Joey Moore won his second straight boys 16-18 title, and Missoula Loyola grad Kylie Esh took the girls crown for the second time in three years.

Neither Moore (now playing at San Diego State) nor Esh (now at Montana) are in this year's junior championship field.

