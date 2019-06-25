Montana State Juniors

At Lake Hills

Girls 13-under: Kenzie Walsh, Billings, 79-80-159; Bella Johnson, Billings, 94-85-179; Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman, 93-95-188; Rebecca Washington, Billings, 103-98-201; Katie Lewis, Missoula, 104-99-203; Mia Nicholas, Seeley Lake, 109-104-213; Casha Cordor, Fort Benton, 132-108-240; Delaney Clark, Shelby, 124-121-245; Allison Howes, Nye, 169-145-315.

Boys 13-under: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 77-66-143; Kade McDonough, Missoula, 74-77-151; Torrin Ellis, Ronan, 79-77-156; John Gilbert, Helena, 83-76-159; Sam Norman, Laurel, 80-80-160; Aubrey Kelley, Emigrant, 80-82-162; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 82-80-162; Ty Boone, Billings, 85-78-163; Sam Engellant, Kalispell, 84-84-168; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 79-90-169; Maxwell Milton, Polson, 86-84-170; Isaac Mosser, Billings, 87-88-175; Justin Jones, Miles City, 90-86-176; David Ramshaw, Billings, 93-96-189; James Pinski, Great Falls, 97-94-191; Adam Groshelle, Great Falls, 107-98-205; Michael Perkins, Great Falls, 105-105-210; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 115-96-211; Reece Taylor, Conrad, 110-124-234.

Girls 14-15: Haylee Adams, Billings, 86-82-168; Kadence Fischer, Billings, 88-91-179; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 93-87-180; Emma Woods, Fairfield, 91-89-180; Hannah Adams, Billings, 93-88-181; Sarah Halferty, Helena, 93-90-183; TJ Nordahl, Big Sky, 92-92-184; Halle Vandersloot, Bozeman, 99-87-186; Karly Volk, Sidney, 96-99-195; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 97-106-203; Jordan Johnson, Clancy, 118-115-233.

Boys 14-15: Justus Verge, Bozeman, 73-71-144; Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 83-67-150; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 74-76-150; Joe Opitz, Missoula, 80-77-157; Tyler Avery, Kalispell, 76-81-157; Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 80-79-159; Gavin Klein, Bozeman, 84-85-169; William Philliber, Potomac, 84-86-170; Reece Mayala, Billings, 85-86-171; Anthony Madison, Bozeman, 88-84-172; Stephen Voigt, Bozeman, 88-87-175; Conor Walsh, Billings, 88-91-179; Gage Grevious, Billings, 95-90-185; Trey Engellant, Kalispell, 98-88-186; Brevyn Goosen, Great Falls, 96-95-191; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 95-98-193; Jaxon Arvidson, Conrad, 107-92-199; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 99-100-199; Barrett Hageman, Helena, 115-101-216; Rory Lingle, Baker, 113-109-222; Fox Weymouth, Great Falls, 113-110-223; Kaden Harding, Miles City, 117-114-231.

Girls 16-18: Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 73-76-149; Laurel Ward, Bozeman, 78-79-157; Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 83-77-160; Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 91-77-168; Marcella Mercer, Bigfork, 86-86-172; Katie Fagg, Missoula, 86-86-172; Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 89-87-176; Skyler Martin, Shelby, 90-88-178; Kyra Brockhausen, Billings, 89-91-180; Samantha Yates, Bozeman, 89-92-181; Alana Griffin, Columbia Falls, 87-95-182; Isadora Tomazeli, Missoula, 92-91-183; Samantha Benson, Billings, 93-95-188; Cierra Sundheim, Billings, 100-90-190; Amanda King, Billings, 97-93-190; Meilyn Armstrong, 97-94-191; Patyn Viker, Billings, 106-97-203; Maggie Howes, Nye, 111-107-219; Jessika Harman, Worden, 108-112-220; Chaney LaPlante, Miles City, 107-114-221.

Boys 16-18: Kaven Noctor, Butte, 73-71-144; J.R. Small, Bozeman, 72-73-145; Blake Finn, Big Tmber, 74-74-148; Jack Thorsen, Bozeman, 75-74-149; Paul O’Neil, Laurel, 78-72-150; Cody Brunner, Billings, 77-73-150; Brady Cady, Billings, 73-78-151; Tucker Pietrykowski, Great Falls, 75-76-151; Ryan Harvey, Missoula, 79-73-152; Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 76-78-154; Blake Loberg, Billings, 81-75-156; Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 81-77-158; Jarek Shepherd, Conrad, 83-76-159; Connor Mora, Great Falls, 84-77-161; Will Salonen, Kalispell, 78-83-161; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84-79-163; Gabe Witham, Helena, 80-83-163; Dylan Ahlgren, Billings, 84-81-165; Alex Adolph, Billings, 82-84-166; Ryan Adolph, Billings, 81-86-167; Alex Schriver, Fairview, 81-86-167; Troy Amsden, Broadus, 87-81-168; Ezra Epperly, Kalispell, 84-86-170; Trey Kelley, Polson, 89-84-173; Logan Warren, Great Falls, 85-89-174; Landon Gradwohl, Laurel, 91-87-178; Tyler Price, Billings, 88-100-188; Jacob Brandon, Bozeman, 96-93-189; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 103-98-201.

