Montana State Juniors
At Lake Hills
Girls 13-under: Kenzie Walsh, Billings, 79-80-159; Bella Johnson, Billings, 94-85-179; Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman, 93-95-188; Rebecca Washington, Billings, 103-98-201; Katie Lewis, Missoula, 104-99-203; Mia Nicholas, Seeley Lake, 109-104-213; Casha Cordor, Fort Benton, 132-108-240; Delaney Clark, Shelby, 124-121-245; Allison Howes, Nye, 169-145-315.
Boys 13-under: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 77-66-143; Kade McDonough, Missoula, 74-77-151; Torrin Ellis, Ronan, 79-77-156; John Gilbert, Helena, 83-76-159; Sam Norman, Laurel, 80-80-160; Aubrey Kelley, Emigrant, 80-82-162; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 82-80-162; Ty Boone, Billings, 85-78-163; Sam Engellant, Kalispell, 84-84-168; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 79-90-169; Maxwell Milton, Polson, 86-84-170; Isaac Mosser, Billings, 87-88-175; Justin Jones, Miles City, 90-86-176; David Ramshaw, Billings, 93-96-189; James Pinski, Great Falls, 97-94-191; Adam Groshelle, Great Falls, 107-98-205; Michael Perkins, Great Falls, 105-105-210; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 115-96-211; Reece Taylor, Conrad, 110-124-234.
Girls 14-15: Haylee Adams, Billings, 86-82-168; Kadence Fischer, Billings, 88-91-179; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 93-87-180; Emma Woods, Fairfield, 91-89-180; Hannah Adams, Billings, 93-88-181; Sarah Halferty, Helena, 93-90-183; TJ Nordahl, Big Sky, 92-92-184; Halle Vandersloot, Bozeman, 99-87-186; Karly Volk, Sidney, 96-99-195; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 97-106-203; Jordan Johnson, Clancy, 118-115-233.
Boys 14-15: Justus Verge, Bozeman, 73-71-144; Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 83-67-150; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 74-76-150; Joe Opitz, Missoula, 80-77-157; Tyler Avery, Kalispell, 76-81-157; Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 80-79-159; Gavin Klein, Bozeman, 84-85-169; William Philliber, Potomac, 84-86-170; Reece Mayala, Billings, 85-86-171; Anthony Madison, Bozeman, 88-84-172; Stephen Voigt, Bozeman, 88-87-175; Conor Walsh, Billings, 88-91-179; Gage Grevious, Billings, 95-90-185; Trey Engellant, Kalispell, 98-88-186; Brevyn Goosen, Great Falls, 96-95-191; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 95-98-193; Jaxon Arvidson, Conrad, 107-92-199; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 99-100-199; Barrett Hageman, Helena, 115-101-216; Rory Lingle, Baker, 113-109-222; Fox Weymouth, Great Falls, 113-110-223; Kaden Harding, Miles City, 117-114-231.
Girls 16-18: Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 73-76-149; Laurel Ward, Bozeman, 78-79-157; Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 83-77-160; Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 91-77-168; Marcella Mercer, Bigfork, 86-86-172; Katie Fagg, Missoula, 86-86-172; Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 89-87-176; Skyler Martin, Shelby, 90-88-178; Kyra Brockhausen, Billings, 89-91-180; Samantha Yates, Bozeman, 89-92-181; Alana Griffin, Columbia Falls, 87-95-182; Isadora Tomazeli, Missoula, 92-91-183; Samantha Benson, Billings, 93-95-188; Cierra Sundheim, Billings, 100-90-190; Amanda King, Billings, 97-93-190; Meilyn Armstrong, 97-94-191; Patyn Viker, Billings, 106-97-203; Maggie Howes, Nye, 111-107-219; Jessika Harman, Worden, 108-112-220; Chaney LaPlante, Miles City, 107-114-221.
Boys 16-18: Kaven Noctor, Butte, 73-71-144; J.R. Small, Bozeman, 72-73-145; Blake Finn, Big Tmber, 74-74-148; Jack Thorsen, Bozeman, 75-74-149; Paul O’Neil, Laurel, 78-72-150; Cody Brunner, Billings, 77-73-150; Brady Cady, Billings, 73-78-151; Tucker Pietrykowski, Great Falls, 75-76-151; Ryan Harvey, Missoula, 79-73-152; Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 76-78-154; Blake Loberg, Billings, 81-75-156; Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 81-77-158; Jarek Shepherd, Conrad, 83-76-159; Connor Mora, Great Falls, 84-77-161; Will Salonen, Kalispell, 78-83-161; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84-79-163; Gabe Witham, Helena, 80-83-163; Dylan Ahlgren, Billings, 84-81-165; Alex Adolph, Billings, 82-84-166; Ryan Adolph, Billings, 81-86-167; Alex Schriver, Fairview, 81-86-167; Troy Amsden, Broadus, 87-81-168; Ezra Epperly, Kalispell, 84-86-170; Trey Kelley, Polson, 89-84-173; Logan Warren, Great Falls, 85-89-174; Landon Gradwohl, Laurel, 91-87-178; Tyler Price, Billings, 88-100-188; Jacob Brandon, Bozeman, 96-93-189; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 103-98-201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.