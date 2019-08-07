Montana State Senior Golf Tournament
at Laurel GC/Lake Hills GC/Yellowstone CC
After two rounds
Top 25
Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 67-71-138; Daves Eames, Billings, 67-74-141; Craig Hurlbert, Magnolia, 67-78-145; Gregg Morstein, Dillon, 73-73-146; Jeff D. Allen, Billings, 74-72-146
Tommy White, Bozeman, 68-79-147; Fred Jones, Bozeman, 72-77-149; Jim Gallup, Billings, 73-76-149; Tom Kastelitz, Red Lodge, 72-78-150; Gene Walsh, Anaconda, 72-80-152
Cal Stacey, Billings, 77-76-153; Jeff Jensen, Havre, 77-78-155; Mike Seymour, Chinook, 77-79-156; Dave Stengel, Missoula, 78-78-156; Lee Levine, Bozeman, 78-79-157
Mike Palagyi, Roundup, 73-85-158; Mike Marxer, Livingston, 80-78-158; Gary Wilson, Helena, 75-83-158; Peter Benson, Billings, 79-79-158; Jerry Faechner, Bozeman, 76-82-158
Ric Reed, Kalispell, 77-81-158; Jay Anderson, Helena, 80-78-158; Paul McLean, Billings, 79-80-159; Blake Stough, Bozeman, 75-85-160; Terry Thomas, Dillon, 77-83-160
Cobey Theade, Red Lodge, 76-84-160; Jim Kirkpatrick, Havre, 84-76-160; Ron Burke, Billings, 76-84-160; Dan Purcell, Bigfork, 83-77-160; Chuck Thoennes, Belgrade, 77-83-160
