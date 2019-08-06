Montana State Senior Golf Tournament
at Laurel GC/Lake Hills GC/Yellowstone CC
First round
Top 25
Craig Hurlbert 67
Jerry Pearsall 67
Daves Eames 67
Tommy White 68
Gene Walsh 72
Fred Jones 72
Tom Kastelitz 72
Jim Gallup 73
Gregg Morstein 73
Mike Palagyi 73
Denny Marek 74
Jeff D. Allen 74
Gary Wilson 75
Blake Stough 75
Frank Williams 75
Jerry Faechner 76
Cobey Theade 76
Ron Burke 76
Tom Boos 77
Jeff Jensen 77
Mike Seymour 77
Terry Thomas 77
Ric Reed 77
Cal Stacey 77
Chuck Thoennes 77
Lance Sears 77
Ben Schmidt 77
Riley Goggins 77
Joe Hill 77
