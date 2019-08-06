Montana State Senior Golf Tournament

at Laurel GC/Lake Hills GC/Yellowstone CC

First round

Top 25

Craig Hurlbert 67

Jerry Pearsall 67

Daves Eames 67

Tommy White 68

Gene Walsh 72

Fred Jones 72

Tom Kastelitz 72

Jim Gallup 73

Gregg Morstein 73 

Mike Palagyi 73

Denny Marek 74

Jeff D. Allen 74

Gary Wilson 75

Blake Stough 75

Frank Williams 75

Jerry Faechner 76

Cobey Theade 76

Ron Burke 76

Tom Boos 77

Jeff Jensen 77

Mike Seymour 77

Terry Thomas 77

Ric Reed 77

Cal Stacey 77

Chuck Thoennes 77

Lance Sears 77

Ben Schmidt 77

Riley Goggins 77

Joe Hill 77

