BILLINGS — Bill Dunn of Missoula fired a 4-under 68 Friday to take a four-shot lead after two rounds of the Montana State Mid-Amateur Championship at Briarwood Golf Club.
The tournament concludes on Saturday.
Dunn began the day a stroke behind first-day leader Josh Hedge of Billings, but he started his second round with three consecutive birdies. Dunn, who hit a hole-in-one on the 12th hole in the first round, also birdied his final hole of the day, and he also eagled the par-five fifth hole.
Hedge, who birdied two of his first three holes, shot 73 for a 145 two-day total to sit in second place. Hedge was followed by Chris Goldan of Bozeman (147, six strokes back) and Jay Marschall of Billings (149). Robert Cline of Butte and Marcus Drange of Billings were both at 151 to round out the top five.
The tournament is open to players age 25 and above with a handicap index maximum of 15.
