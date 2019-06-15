HELENA — Former Helena Capital High softball player Sarah Bury achieved a long-term goal in her softball career at the end of her senior season.
Bury, who aspired to play collegiate softball since she started playing, knew she could play at the college level and received that validation in the form of a collegiate scholarship when she opted to sign with University of Providence softball program this past week.
"During my last year, (playing softball in college) started becoming more real," Bury said. "I knew I could play (at the college level), and I just started challenging myself and pushing myself to become better and better during my senior year."
Playing college softball is what drove Bury to improve.
"Playing in college was a goal, and that helped push me through high school ball, to give me something to look forward to, and play better," she said.
Bruins coach Mike Miller also recognized her rapid progression into a college softball caliber player.
"(Sarah) was obviously in our program for the last four years, and she is a very hard worker, and it's great that (she) gets the financial opportunity and help to play softball," Miller said. "(Receiving a scholarship) is a great award, and recognition."
Bury didn't just make herself better; she also made her teammates better, according to Miller.
"(Bury) set a great example, and had a great passion for softball, and is a very willing worker, and she took extra help, and time to improve her game," Miller said. "She worked very hard to get where she is, and she has a passion for it, and I think her best days in (her softball career) are ahead of her."
As she focused on balancing school and academics, Bury hopes to major in exercise science with the goal of someday becoming an occupational therapist.
"In order become (an occupational therapist) I will have to get a doctorate, and (right now) I am slowly working myself toward that," Bury said.
Bury was a two-year varsity player and Class AA All-State as a designated player and catcher.
She was named second-team all-state as a designated player her junior year, before earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-state at catcher in 2019.
Bury also competed with at the club level with Xplosion for three years and with the Silver Storm one year.
The versatility has Argos coach Joey Egan excited to add Bury to his 2019-2020 roster of talent.
"She had a powerful bat and can play multiple positions that will give our team more depth," Egan said.
Bury hopes to add to the Argos roster by merely working hard, she said.
"I think just working hard, and making sure the game is fun and working hard to compete with (softball players) at the next level," Bury said. "Just getting myself up for that challenge to play with softball players that are going to be good is aspiring me to push myself forward."
During her junior year, she was primarily utilized as a designated hitter, and she progressed during her senior year and played catcher and third base most of the season.
Bury isn't set on a particular position. She is willing to play where the coaching staff puts her.
"If they want to move me, I am more than willing to move," Bury said. "I understand they put in certain positions they think can best benefit the team."
