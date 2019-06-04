MISSOULA — Frenchtown has hired new head coaches for boys basketball and boys soccer, Broncs athletic director Kipp Lewis announced this week.
Brandon Robbins will take over as the boys basketball head coach, replacing Mark Quinn, who resigned after leading Frenchtown to back-to-back state tournaments. Robbins spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach for the Broncs basketball team, in addition to being an assistant with the football and track teams.
Robbins was a two-time all-state basketball player in Columbus, playing for his stepdad, Paul Barta. He played at Miles Community College and later at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, where he was named the Dakota Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and helped lead the Jimmies to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
After his playing days, Robbins coached under Laurel's Pat Hansen. He then spent two years as the head coach in Meeteetse, Wyoming, before coming to Frenchtown.
Mark Spencer takes over as the boys soccer coach, replacing Kirk Gammill, the program's first coach who resigned because of "a change in his work assignment," according to Lewis. Spencer, a former Montana Grizzlies punter, spent the past two years coaching the Spangdahlem High School girls soccer team in Germany, which won the Department of Defense Education Activity Division II European Championship. He's also coaching a Missoula Strikers team.
Spencer, who started coaching at 13 years old, has coached high school soccer in South Carolina, England and Germany for the past seven years. He also coached at a California junior college for one season.
Spencer played semi-professional soccer in Germany's Bundesliga over-35 Regionalliga division.
—Missoulian staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.