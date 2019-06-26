BILLINGS - The MHSA announced rule and tournament site changes effective for 2019-2020 after an Executive Board conference call on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The 2020 Class AA/C State Track and Field Meet will be moved to Missoula from Helena after facility concerns forced Helena to release the event. Class A Tennis will be held in Billings.
Class C basketball will have the opportunity to hold a four-day state tournament pending an available facility.
And Southern B will hold nine-team divisional tournaments in volleyball as well as boys and girls basketball.
They also approved Class AA tennis to extend its season and play divisional and state tournaments one week earlier than previously held.
The MHSA also sent out a two-week notice to member schools about the following:
- Golf will allow spectators during both regular season and post season events provided they adhere to the conduct guidelines and obtain a spectator badge to be worn at all times on the course after receiving a copy of the MHSA Spectator Code of Conduct.
- Class AA volleyball can hold divisional volleyball tournaments starting 2020-2021.
- Track and field rule changes for the start of the 800, 1600 and 3200 as well as procedures for adverse weather conditions during divisional track and field meets.
- A fifth-sixth place match can count in team scoring at the Class AA state tennis tournament.
- A revised six-player football bracket which replaces the fourth seed from the western division with a fifth seed from the northern division.
- Requiring the use of a weight management portal through the National Wrestling Coaches Association in order to track the 50% rule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.