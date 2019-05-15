BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series games played in Billings will be at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the campus of Montana State Billings this year.

The series is set for Friday, June 7 at Alterowitz and Saturday, June 8 at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. The girls games will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Traditionally, the games in Billings have been played at the Fortin Center on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. According to Midland Roundtable officials, a water pipe broke at the Fortin Center recently and the status of the gym floor is uncertain at this time.

"We couldn't take the risk to see what happens," Roundtable representative Richard Begger said. "It might be fine, but the gym (Alterowitz) was open so we made the move." 

Tags

Load comments