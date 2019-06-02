The Treasure State players participating in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series will be the special guests at this month's Midland Roundtable gathering Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Montana boys coach Steve Keller and Treasure State girls coach Wes Keller will be at the get-together and will share some insights about this year's teams.
The meetings generally last an hour and lunch is available for $10. The gathering on Thursday is open to the public.
This year's games are Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the campus of Montana State Billings and Saturday at Sheridan College. The girls games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the boys are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Following are the rosters for the Montana and Wyoming squads:
Montana Boys All-Stars — Ryan Simpson, Bozeman; Jesse Owens, Billings West; Blake Thelen, Great Falls; Chrishon Dixon, Billings Central; Michael Haverfield, Dillon; Sam Gray, Billings Central; Jaden Graham, Lewistown; Sayer Patton, Choteau; Caleb Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Brody Grebe, Melstone. Head coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence.
Montana Girls All-Stars — TyLee Manuel, Billings West; TyRaa Manuel, Billings West; Shayla Montague, Billings West; Kali Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Sydney Sheridan, Helena Capital; Kyle Olsen, Three Forks; Danielle Zahn, Florence; Mackenzie Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake; Lillian Gopher, Box Elder; Alyssia Vanderberg, Arlee. Head coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.
Wyoming Boys All-Stars — Tristan Bower, Sheridan; Trase Olson, Campbell County; Davion McAdam, Casper Kelly Walsh; Elijah Leyva, Cody; Erik Oliver, Cheyenne East; Treyton Paxton, Riverton; Danny Gosar, Pinedale; Lain Mitchelson, Farson-Eden; Colton Larson, Thunder Basin; Jaren Fritz, Glenrock. Head coach: Cody Ball, Sheridan College.
Wyoming Girls All-Stars — Aubrie Stenerson, Powell; Abby Greer, Gillette Thunder Basin; Kendall Wright, Greybull; Maddie Miller, Gillette Thunder Basin; Noelle Peterson, Encampment; Emma Jarvis, Campbell County; Hailey Anderson, Southeast; Alexandria Trosper, Wyoming Indian; Kammie Ragsdale, Pine Bluffs; Jennifer Aadland, Laramie. Head coach: Ryan Davis, Sheridan College.
