LAME DEER — Some of eastern Montana's top Indian basketball talent will be on display Sunday in the 2019 Native Youth All-Star Basketball Game.
The girls will play at noon and the boys at 2 p.m. at Lame Deer High School. The event is scheduled during the NCAA's annual summer evaluation period.
Among the players scheduled to participate in the girls game are Mya Fourstar of Wolf Point, Madison Bigback of Colstrip, Shantell Prettyontop of Lodge Grass, Sossity Spottedwolf of Hardin, and Destynee and Asia Twomoons of Lame Deer. On the boys side are Journey Emerson of Lame Deer, Bernadine Fisher of St. Labre, DC Stewart of Lodge Grass and Dylan McConnel of Northern Cheyenne, among many others.
At 10:30 a.m., former NFL player Levi Horn will address the players and crowd. A registered Cheyenne from Spokane, Washington, Horn played at Oregon and Montana in college and with Chicago and Minnesota in the NFL.
The all-star game is in its second year and is designed to showcase Native talent in good standing at their high schools to college coaches. A coaches clinic will follow at 4 p.m.
