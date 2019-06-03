Midland Roundtable

Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

(June 7, at Alterowitz Gymnasium; June 8, at Sheridan College)

Note: The girls tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys are slated for a 7:30 p.m. start both nights

Rosters

Montana Boys All-Stars

Ryan Simpson, Bozeman; Jesse Owens, Billings West; Blake Thelen, Great Falls; Chrishon Dixon, Billings Central; Michael Haverfield, Dillon; Sam Gray, Billings Central; Jaden Graham, Lewistown; Sayer Patton, Choteau; Caleb Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Brody Grebe, Melstone. Head coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence.

Montana Girls All-Stars

TyLee Manuel, Billings West; TyRaa Manuel, Billings West; Shayla Montague, Billings West; Kali Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Sydney Sheridan, Helena Capital; Kyle Olsen, Three Forks; Danielle Zahn, Florence; Mackenzie Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake; Lillian Gopher, Box Elder; Alyssia Vanderberg, Arlee. Head coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College. 

Wyoming Boys All-Stars

Tristan Bower, Sheridan; Trase Olson, Campbell County; Davion McAdam, Casper Kelly Walsh; Elijah Leyva, Cody; Erik Oliver, Cheyenne East; Treyton Paxton, Riverton; Danny Gosar, Pinedale; Lain Mitchelson, Farson-Eden; Colton Larson, Thunder Basin; Jaren Fritz, Glenrock. Head coach: Cody Ball, Sheridan College. 

Wyoming Girls All-Stars

Aubrie Stenerson, Powell; Abby Greer, Gillette Thunder Basin; Kendall Wright, Greybull; Maddie Miller, Gillette Thunder Basin; Noelle Peterson, Encampment; Emma Jarvis, Campbell County; Hailey Anderson, Southeast; Alexandria Trosper, Wyoming Indian; Kammie Ragsdale, Pine Bluffs; Jennifer Aadland, Laramie. Head coach: Ryan Davis, Sheridan College. 

