Midland Roundtable
Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series
(June 7, at Alterowitz Gymnasium; June 8, at Sheridan College)
Note: The girls tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys are slated for a 7:30 p.m. start both nights
Rosters
Montana Boys All-Stars
Ryan Simpson, Bozeman; Jesse Owens, Billings West; Blake Thelen, Great Falls; Chrishon Dixon, Billings Central; Michael Haverfield, Dillon; Sam Gray, Billings Central; Jaden Graham, Lewistown; Sayer Patton, Choteau; Caleb Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Brody Grebe, Melstone. Head coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence.
Montana Girls All-Stars
TyLee Manuel, Billings West; TyRaa Manuel, Billings West; Shayla Montague, Billings West; Kali Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Sydney Sheridan, Helena Capital; Kyle Olsen, Three Forks; Danielle Zahn, Florence; Mackenzie Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake; Lillian Gopher, Box Elder; Alyssia Vanderberg, Arlee. Head coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.
Wyoming Boys All-Stars
Tristan Bower, Sheridan; Trase Olson, Campbell County; Davion McAdam, Casper Kelly Walsh; Elijah Leyva, Cody; Erik Oliver, Cheyenne East; Treyton Paxton, Riverton; Danny Gosar, Pinedale; Lain Mitchelson, Farson-Eden; Colton Larson, Thunder Basin; Jaren Fritz, Glenrock. Head coach: Cody Ball, Sheridan College.
Wyoming Girls All-Stars
Aubrie Stenerson, Powell; Abby Greer, Gillette Thunder Basin; Kendall Wright, Greybull; Maddie Miller, Gillette Thunder Basin; Noelle Peterson, Encampment; Emma Jarvis, Campbell County; Hailey Anderson, Southeast; Alexandria Trosper, Wyoming Indian; Kammie Ragsdale, Pine Bluffs; Jennifer Aadland, Laramie. Head coach: Ryan Davis, Sheridan College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.