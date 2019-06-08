Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series
Saturday
at Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Sheridan, Wyo.
Girls
Montana 89, Wyoming 46
|Montana
|14
|19
|26
|30
|—
|89
|Wyoming
|17
|12
|5
|12
|—
|46
Montana: Kyle Olson 17, Sydney Sheridan 6, Danielle Zahn 3, TyLee Manuel 10, TyRaa Manuel 15, Shayla Montague 12, Kali Gulick 6, Mackenzie Dethman 11, Lilian Gopher 5, Allyssia Vanderburg 4
Wyoming: Abby Geer 5, Alexandria Trosper 9, Kendall Wright 5, Madison Miller 4, Kammie Ragsdale 8, Jennifer Aadland 7, Noelle Peterson 0, Hailey Anderson 8.
Boys
Montana 95, Wyoming 94
|Montana
|16
|28
|29
|22
|—
|95
|Wyoming
|22
|14
|25
|33
|—
|94
Montana: Blake Thelen 7, Ryan Simpson 4, Brody Grebe 10, Caleb Bellach 22, Sam Gray 5, Chrishon Dixon 9, Jesse Owens 8, Michael Haverfield 12, Sayer Patton 7, Jaden Graham 11.
Wyoming: Tristan Bower 18, Erik Oliver 4, Jaren Fritz 4, Trase Olsen 16, Danny Gosar 2, Davion McAdam 14, Treyton Paxton 16, Colton Larson 4, Lain Mitchelson 7, Hudda Curry 9.
