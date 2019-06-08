Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

Saturday

at Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Sheridan, Wyo.

Girls

Montana 89, Wyoming 46

Montana14 19 26 30 89 
Wyoming17 12 12 46 

Montana: Kyle Olson 17, Sydney Sheridan 6, Danielle Zahn 3, TyLee Manuel 10, TyRaa Manuel 15, Shayla Montague 12, Kali Gulick 6, Mackenzie Dethman 11, Lilian Gopher 5, Allyssia Vanderburg 4

Wyoming: Abby Geer 5, Alexandria Trosper 9, Kendall Wright 5, Madison Miller 4, Kammie Ragsdale 8, Jennifer Aadland 7, Noelle Peterson 0, Hailey Anderson 8.

Boys

Montana 95, Wyoming 94

Montana16 28 29 22 95 
Wyoming22 14 25 33 94 

Montana: Blake Thelen 7, Ryan Simpson 4, Brody Grebe 10, Caleb Bellach 22, Sam Gray 5, Chrishon Dixon 9, Jesse Owens 8, Michael Haverfield 12, Sayer Patton 7, Jaden Graham 11.

Wyoming: Tristan Bower 18, Erik Oliver 4, Jaren Fritz 4, Trase Olsen 16, Danny Gosar 2, Davion McAdam 14, Treyton Paxton 16, Colton Larson 4, Lain Mitchelson 7, Hudda Curry 9.

Tags

Load comments