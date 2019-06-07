Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

Friday

at Alterowitz Gymnasium

Girls

Montana 84, Wyoming 66

Wyoming14 18 19 14 66 
Montana19 20 29 16 84 

Wyoming: Madison Miller 24, Alexandria Trosper 1, Kendall Wright 4, Kammie Ragsdale 13, Jennifer Aadland 9, Noelle Peterson 1, Abby Geer 10, Hailey Anderson 4.

Montana: MacKenzie Dethman 14, Lillian Gopher 3, Kali Gulick 2, Shayla Montague 5, TyLee Manuel 8, TyRaa Manuel 12, Kyle Olson 11, Sydney Sheridan 10, Allyssia Vanderburg 9, Danielle Zahn 10.

Boys

Montana 103, Wyoming 100

Wyoming23 25 20 32 100 
Montana26 25 26 26 103 

Wyoming: Tristan Bower 11, Treyton Paxton 11, Davion McAdam 19, Erik Oliver 9, Colton Larson 18, Jaren Fritz 8, Danny Gosar 4, Lain Mitchelson 4, Trase Olsen 6, Hudda Curry 10.

Montana: Chrishon Dixon 12, Jesse Owens 11, Michael Haverfield 3, Sayer Patton 21, Jaden Graham 5, Blake Thelen 17, Ryan Simpson 1, Brody Grebe 13, Caleb Bellach 11, Sam Gray 9.

Tags

Load comments