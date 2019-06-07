Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series
Friday
at Alterowitz Gymnasium
Girls
Montana 84, Wyoming 66
|Wyoming
|14
|18
|19
|14
|—
|66
|Montana
|19
|20
|29
|16
|—
|84
Wyoming: Madison Miller 24, Alexandria Trosper 1, Kendall Wright 4, Kammie Ragsdale 13, Jennifer Aadland 9, Noelle Peterson 1, Abby Geer 10, Hailey Anderson 4.
Montana: MacKenzie Dethman 14, Lillian Gopher 3, Kali Gulick 2, Shayla Montague 5, TyLee Manuel 8, TyRaa Manuel 12, Kyle Olson 11, Sydney Sheridan 10, Allyssia Vanderburg 9, Danielle Zahn 10.
Boys
Montana 103, Wyoming 100
|Wyoming
|23
|25
|20
|32
|—
|100
|Montana
|26
|25
|26
|26
|—
|103
Wyoming: Tristan Bower 11, Treyton Paxton 11, Davion McAdam 19, Erik Oliver 9, Colton Larson 18, Jaren Fritz 8, Danny Gosar 4, Lain Mitchelson 4, Trase Olsen 6, Hudda Curry 10.
Montana: Chrishon Dixon 12, Jesse Owens 11, Michael Haverfield 3, Sayer Patton 21, Jaden Graham 5, Blake Thelen 17, Ryan Simpson 1, Brody Grebe 13, Caleb Bellach 11, Sam Gray 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.