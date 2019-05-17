BILLINGS — The Wyoming boys basketball all-star roster for the annual series with Montana has been announced.
Team members are: Tristan Bower, Sheridan; Trase Olson, Campbell County; Davion McAdam, Casper Kelly Walsh; Elijah Leyva, Cody; Erik Oliver, Cheyenne East; Treyton Paxton, Riverton; Danny Gosar, Pinedale; Lain Mitchelson, Farson-Eden; Colton Larson, Thunder Basin and Jaren Fritz, Glenrock.
Sheridan College assistant men's basketball coach Cody Ball will coach the Cowboy State boys. Originally, Matt Hammer was to coach the team but he is now the head men's basketball coach at Colorado State University Pueblo.
The annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series is June 7-8. The games on June 7 will be at Alterowtiz Gymnasium on the campus of Montana State Billings. On June 8, the games are at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming.
The rosters for the Wyoming girls team are still being finalized. The Wyoming girls team will be coached by Sheridan College women's basketball coach Ryan Davis.
The Montana rosters were announced on April 4.
The Montana boys roster consists of Ryan Simpson of Bozeman, Jesse Owens of Billings West, Blake Thelen of Great Falls, Chrishon Dixon of Billings Central, Michael Haverfield of Dillon, Sam Gray of Billings Central, Jaden Graham of Lewistown, Sayer Patton of Choteau, Caleb Bellach of Manhattan Christian and Brody Grebe of Melstone. The coach is Steve Keller, the University of Providence men’s basketball coach. Keller is 14-0 leading the Montana boys.
This will be the 44th annual boys series and the Treasure State leads 59-27.
The Montana girls roster includes TyLee Manuel of Billings West, TyRaa Manuel of Billings West, Shayla Montague of Billings West, Kali Gulick of Kalispell Glacier; Sydney Sheridan of Helena Capital; Kyle Olsen of Three Forks; Danielle Zahn of Florence; Mackenzie Dethman of Froid-Medicine Lake; Lillian Gopher of Box Elder and Alyssia Vanderberg of Arlee. Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball coach Wes Keller is the coach.
It is the 23rd year of the girls series and Montana leads 31-13.
