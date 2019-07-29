BELGRADE — Sarah Fowler has resigned as Belgrade High School girls basketball coach after three seasons, the Belgrade News reported Monday.
Fowler told News sports editor Dan Chesnet that she wanted to have time to watch her son play basketball for the University of Providence. She lamented missing too much of her daughter Dylan's volleyball career at Montana Western.
“I missed some of Dylan’s career during the volleyball season and I feel like I don’t want to miss Dawson’s too,” Fowler told the News. “And comparing the schedules it was pretty much half that overlapped. If it were a couple games I would think about it, but half the schedule is a lot.”
The past three seasons were Fowler's second stint with the Panthers, who are moving up to Class AA this fall. She also coached the program in the early 2000s.
Fowler guided Belgrade to the Class A state tournament in 2017 and 2018. Injuries plagued last year's team.
Belgrade athletic director Rick Phillips told the News a search for Fowler's successor is underway.
“It was a bomb for everybody else,” Phillips said. (But) this was something that I was kind of expecting. She was hoping to try and make it work.”
“The sooner the better so that we can complete the rest of the staff. Because I let the head coaches hire their assistants and that usually takes a little bit of time. If we could have it in place by the end of August that would be great, and then that gives time for the other (assistant coach) and get that hired in September. And then the staff can get together and kind of put their plan in place and be ready for open gyms to start in October.”
