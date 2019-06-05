BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson always had to watch his back, always had to have his guard up.
Because TyRaa Manuel always had something in store for him. Maybe she would crawl under his desk and tape the drawers shut from underneath so the offending impediments weren’t easy to spot. Or maybe she’d unplug the speakers from his computer. Or hide his keys and wallet and let him spend an entire day worrying about where they were.
There was always the possibility of her jumping out from a hiding spot, too, like she did to Johnson just before a key game against Bozeman. Johnson was carrying his usual pregame assortment of charts and books when Manuel sprung one of her surprise attacks.
“She pops out of from behind the door and crap goes everywhere,” Johnson said with a laugh.
The funny thing is, Manuel is basically only a prankster around Johnson. Sure, maybe she’ll mess around with her 3-year-old brother, but everyone else — including big sister TyLee — TyRaa leaves alone.
And TyLee, who is the older of the Manuel twins by 15 minutes or so, wants nothing to do with TyRaa’s shenanigans.
“I’m just chill,” TyLee said.
The sisters can chill for just a bit longer before they begin their basketball careers at Montana State Billings. They, along with West teammate Shayla Montague, are part of the Montana contingent that closes their high school days with a pair of games against Wyoming in this weekend’s Midland Roundtable All-Star Basketball Series.
The Montana girls, who are coached by Rocky Mountain College women’s coach Wes Keller, lead the series 31-13. Game times for the girls are 5:30 p.m. Friday at MSUB’s Alterowitz Gymnasium and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Dome in Sheridan, Wyoming.
MSUB has five representatives in the game: Both Manuels and Montague signed with the Yellowjackets, as did Kali Gulick of Kalispell Glacier and Danielle Zahn of Florence.
For a while, TyLee was going to be a Yellow Jacket, not a Yellowjacket. Before the end of last basketball season TyLee gave a commitment to play for Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. At the time, TyLee thought it best that the sisters went their separate ways to “grow independently.” She loved the BHSU campus and was committed “100 percent to going there.”
But as their senior season at West wound down, a season in which the Golden Bears reached the Class AA title game but lost to Helena, TyLee realized she wasn’t ready to quit being teammates with her sister or Montague. She signed with MSUB, instead.
The most difficult part, TyLee said, was to tell the Black Hills coaches after she made her decision to switch schools.
A 6-foot-1 post player for the Bears, TyLee was usually one of the tallest players on the floor, and she averaged 11.2 points (11th in Class AA) and 7.9 rebounds (6th in AA) per game. In college, she’ll probably have to play more on the perimeter.
TyRaa, who is 5-10, is more of a put-a-number-in-each-stat-column player. She averaged 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, but was also good for her share of steals and assists.
“Both have just scratched the surface of how good they could be,” Johnson said. “People who have watched them, I don’t think have seen their best. I think their best is still to come.”
Maybe MSUB women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin should be aware of what's to come. TyRaa said she’s not about to change her M.O.
“It’s going to have to be a thing,” she warned of her prankster ways. “I’ll like, ease into it.”
As for Johnson, well, he’ll certainly miss his all-stars now that they've graduated. But with one in particular, only up to a point.
“I can have a normal day,” he said.
