LODGE GRASS — Cameron McCormick is the new girls basketball coach at Lodge Grass High School.
McCormick, who coached the Northern Cheyenne girls this past season, was approved by the Lodge Grass School Board last month. He succeeds Janeice Old Elk.
McCormick led Northern Cheyenne into the Southern C divisional tournament last year. The team finished 10-14 overall.
McCormick, who was raised in Hardin and coached junior high basketball in Wyola, is going from a Class C to a Class B program in Lodge Grass. In 2017-18, he was the girls coach at Rocky Boy, also a Class B school.
