BILLINGS — Beau Malia, a four-time Class AA wrestling champion for Billings Skyview, is one of eight coaching hires announced by Lockwood Schools Activities Director/Dean of Students Tony Derrig on Tuesday.
The other coaches hired to coach sports programs at the new high school, which will open for freshmen in the fall:
• Rob DiGiallanardo, football: DiGiallanardo has been a defensive backs and special teams coach for five seasons at Billings Central.
• RanDee Ochinero, volleyball: A former player at the University of Wyoming, Ochinero has more than 10 years of coaching at the AAU and junior high level.
• Eric Karls, cross country: A graduate of Billings Senior, Karls has been a junior high track and cross country coach for three years.
• Bobby Anderson, boys basketball: Anderson was a varsity assistant for Laurel from 2013-17. He is a Laurel graduate and played basketball for the Locomotives, Dawson Community College and Rocky Mountain College.
• Rob Tedlund, girls basketball: A former head boys basketball coach at Harlowton, Tedlund has been an assistant girls basketball coach at Columbia Falls since 2016. Tedlund was also the head football coach while at Harlowton (2014-16) and was also an assistant football coach at Columbia Falls.
• Cameron Barber, track and field: Barber was the head boys basketball coach and an assistant girls basketball coach at Hot Springs. He’s also had stops at Missoula Big Sky (assistant boys basketball), Corvallis (assistant football), Skyview (assistant girls basketball and track) and Ronan (assistant girls basketball and track).
• Lindsey Talmark, cheer: Talmark is a former cheerleader at Billings Senior and MSU Billings.
• Malia, wrestling: Malia won wrestling titles at Skyview from 2001-04 and wrestled at the University of Oregon. He will be assisted by his father Rich, who was a part of six state championships as a coach at Skyview, one as the head coach and an assistant with the others.
Team sports at Lockwood will play a freshman schedule in the fall and are expected to begin varsity play as early as the 2021-22. That’s also when the construction of the new Lockwood High School is expected to be completed.
Lockwood athletes might compete at the varsity level in the fall in individual sports like cross country, track and wrestling.
Lockwood will compete at the Class A level as part of the Southeast Conference, along with Billings Central, Hardin, Laurel, Livingston and East Helena, another new school which is on a similar timeline to Lockwood.
