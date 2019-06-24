Lexi Deden

Missoula Sentinel forward Lexi Deden (24) attempts to go in for a layup against Helena Capital defenders Dani Bartsch (40) and Mashayla O'Malley during a game this past winter in Helena. Deden, a senior-to-be, has verbally committed to play basketball on scholarship for the Montana State Bobcats.

 JASON BLASCO, 406mtsports.com

MISSOULA — Lexi Deden, an all-state basketball standout for Missoula Sentinel, has verbally committed to play for Montana State starting in the 2020-21 season.

A 6-foot-1 forward who averaged about 15 points per game last winter as a junior, Deden was offered a scholarship by Bobcats veteran coach Tricia Binford.

"It's a great opportunity getting to play for MSU and stay in my home state of Montana," Deden told 406mtsports.com. "I want to become an engineer, so Montana State is a great place for me.

"Tricia (Binford) has been awesome. I proved myself to her at her camp."

Deden's story is inspirational because she has fought back from a brutal knee injury as a freshman. A good number of schools showed interest in her basketball talents, including Montana, Idaho State, Air Force, Cal Poly and Eastern Washington.

Deden is a versatile player who can play anywhere from small forward to post. She ranked in the top five in Montana in points, rebounds and steals this past season.

Bill Speltz

Bill Speltz is the Deputy Sports Editor of the Missoulian. Email him at bill.speltz@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments