MISSOULA — Lexi Deden, an all-state basketball standout for Missoula Sentinel, has verbally committed to play for Montana State starting in the 2020-21 season.
A 6-foot-1 forward who averaged about 15 points per game last winter as a junior, Deden was offered a scholarship by Bobcats veteran coach Tricia Binford.
"It's a great opportunity getting to play for MSU and stay in my home state of Montana," Deden told 406mtsports.com. "I want to become an engineer, so Montana State is a great place for me.
"Tricia (Binford) has been awesome. I proved myself to her at her camp."
Deden's story is inspirational because she has fought back from a brutal knee injury as a freshman. A good number of schools showed interest in her basketball talents, including Montana, Idaho State, Air Force, Cal Poly and Eastern Washington.
Deden is a versatile player who can play anywhere from small forward to post. She ranked in the top five in Montana in points, rebounds and steals this past season.
Bill Speltz
