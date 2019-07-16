Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2019 college recruits from around the state. If you do not see your athlete's name here, please submit this information to 406mtsports.com sportswriter Kyle Hansen at kyle.hansen@406mtsports.com. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season.
Here are the Montanans who will be playing a college sport next season:
|Last Name
|First Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Aasved
|Paige
|Helena
|University of Providence
|Women's basketball
|Aasved
|Payton
|Helena
|University of Providence
|Women's basketball
|Aiken
|Kevin
|Belgrade
|Southwestern Oregon Community College
|Wrestling
|Alden
|MaShaya
|Hardin
|Yellowstone Christian College
|Women's basketball
|Aliperto
|Jordan
|Great Falls
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Ambuehl
|Noah
|Great Falls Central
|University of Montana
|Football
|Amsden
|Troy
|Broadus
|Montana State Northern
|Men's golf
|Atlee
|Alivia
|Kalispell Glacier
|University of Providence
|Softball
|Austin
|Zach
|Miles City
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country and track & field
|Bad Bear
|Kola
|Billings Senior
|Montana State
|Women's basketball
|Baker
|Johnathan
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|Baker
|Heather
|Miles City
|Utah State
|Track & field
|Baldridge
|Matt
|Missoula Hellgate
|Fort Lewis College (CO)
|Men's soccer
|Barkell
|Vada
|Belgrade
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Bauerle
|Kaleigh
|Belgrade
|Pacific University (OR)
|Softball
|Becker
|Claire
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Wyoming
|Swimming
|Beenken
|Lauren
|Sidney
|Concordia College (MN)
|Softball
|Begger
|Cobe
|Wibaux
|Bismarck State College (ND)
|Men's basketball
|Bell
|Isaac
|Chinook
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Bellach
|Caleb
|Manhattan Christian
|Montana State
|Men's basketball
|Bender
|Marlee
|Whitefish
|Montana State Northern
|Volleyball
|Benson
|Dustin
|Miles City
|Northeast Community College (NE)
|Baseball
|Bentson
|Jack
|Bozeman
|Carroll College
|Men's soccer
|Berglund
|Katie
|Sidney
|North Dakota State
|Track & field
|Bergum
|Brianna
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|Dawson Community College
|Women's basketball
|Berkoff
|Katharine
|Missoula Hellgate
|North Carolina State
|Swimming
|Bessette
|McKenna
|Missoula Loyola
|North Idaho College
|Softball
|Bishop
|Ben
|Bozeman
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
|Bixby
|Shawnita
|Colstrip
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Blakely
|Jaiden
|Belgrade
|Columbia Basin College (WA)
|Volleyball
|Blakely
|Emma
|Missoula Hellgate
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Bloomquist
|Audrey
|Helena Capital
|University of Colorado Colorado Springs
|Track & field
|Boese
|Riley
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Boles
|Madison
|Kalispell Flathead
|Carroll College
|Track & field
|Botner
|Dillon
|Whitefish
|University of Montana
|Football
|Bradeen
|Samantha
|Libby
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Softball
|Bradley
|Ty
|Colstrip
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Wrestling
|Brander
|Afton
|St. Ignatius
|Dickinson State
|Track & field
|Bremner
|Brant
|Browning
|Montana Western
|Football
|Bridges
|Stephen
|Kalispell Flathead
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Brown
|Kris
|Bozeman
|University of Montana
|Football
|Brown
|Tommy
|Havre
|Rocky Mountain College
|Men's basketball
|Brown
|Garrett
|Corvallis
|University of Mary (ND)
|Football
|Brown
|Maisee
|Billings Senior
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Brunner
|Cody
|Billings Skyview
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Men's golf
|Brusven
|Wyatt
|Shelby
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Bucy
|Sam
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Sioux Falls (SD)
|Baseball
|Bullock
|Ethan
|Big Timber
|Montana State
|Football
|Burman
|Brittany
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Providence
|Women's soccer
|Bury
|Sarah
|Helena Capital
|University of Providence
|Softball
|Buschini
|Brian
|Helena Capital
|University of Montana
|Football
|Cady
|Brady
|Billings Senior
|Montana Tech
|Men's golf
|Carlson
|McKenna
|Belgrade
|Columbia Basin College (WA)
|Volleyball
|Carroll
|Carter
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Providence
|Wrestling
|Carvey
|Emily
|Libby
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Casagrande
|Katie
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Western
|Volleyball
|Cayko
|Carson
|Fairview
|Minot State (ND)
|Football
|Chalmers
|Dylan
|Missoula Sentinel
|Yakima Valley Community College (WA)
|Baseball
|Christensen
|Bailey
|Belgrade
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Christiansen
|Tynn
|Dillon
|North Idaho College
|Volleyball
|Clark
|Hunter
|Great Falls CMR
|Minot State (ND)
|Track & field
|Cleverly
|Ally
|Butte
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball and soccer
|Clinton
|Jacob
|Lewistown
|Carroll College
|Football
|Collins
|Allie
|Libby
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Volleyball
|Condit
|Aidan
|Missoula Hellgate
|Long Island University (NY)
|Swimming
|Conway
|Sarah
|Great Falls
|Carroll College
|Softball
|Cook
|Olivia
|Belgrade
|North Idaho College
|Softball
|Cooper
|Thomas
|Billings Central
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Cooper
|Jalen
|Missoula Sentinel
|Fort Lewis College (CO)
|Softball
|Cotter
|Aspen
|Laurel
|Casper College (WY)
|Women's basketball
|Coulter
|Kiarah
|Broadus
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball
|Counts
|Blake
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Cox
|Caylor
|Helena Capital
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Men's volleyball
|Croft
|Koby
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Crosby
|Cole
|Kalispell Glacier
|Montana Western
|Football
|Currier
|Jackson
|Colstrip
|Utah Valley University
|Wrestling
|Curry
|Haylee
|Belgrade
|Carroll College
|Softball
|Danelson
|ShaAnn
|Scobey
|Minot State
|Women's basketball
|Danenhauer
|Annika
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Women's golf
|Dawson
|Madeline
|Billings West
|Pacific Luteran University (WA)
|Volleyball
|Dean
|Christian
|Sidney
|Northwest College (WY)
|Wrestling
|Deden
|Bridger
|Missoula Hellgate
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|DeGrandpre
|Ella
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Massachusetts
|Cross country and track & field
|DeMark
|Warren
|Dillon
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|DeMars
|Brooklyn
|Bozeman
|Carroll College
|Football
|Dethman
|Mackenzie
|Froid-Medicine Lake
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's basketball
|DeWalt
|Jace
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Dewaters
|Elias
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Dickinson
|Riley
|Great Falls Central
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Diegel
|Saige
|Miles City
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Dietz
|Matilda
|Manhattan
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Dodge
|Carsen
|Jefferson
|Cornell College (IA)
|Baseball
|Doolin
|Buddy
|Libby
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Wrestling
|DuCharme
|Jonah
|Polson
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country
|Dudley
|Abigail
|Colstrip
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Dugger
|Melissa
|Billings West
|Carroll College
|Women's soccer
|Duncan
|Gavin
|Manhattan
|Sheridan College (WY)
|Rodeo
|Durocher
|Whitney
|Choteau
|Carroll College
|Softball
|Duvall
|Brady
|Geraldine
|Carroll College
|Men's basketball
|Easton
|Olivia
|Billings Senior
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Edgerton
|Bryant
|Townsend
|Montana State Billings
|Cross country and Track & field
|Edward
|Hulan
|Billings West
|Oberline College (OH)
|Football
|Edwards
|Madison
|Missoula Big Sky
|United States Air Force Academy
|Cross country and track & field
|Edwards
|Makenna
|Missoula Big Sky
|Gonzaga (WA)
|Cross country and track & field
|Eichenlaub
|Jessica
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Elgas
|Erin
|Belgrade
|Brown University (RI)
|Softball
|Embry
|Ayla
|Bozeman
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball
|Erickson
|Robin
|Polson
|Carroll College
|Men's soccer
|Evans
|Dayton
|Missoula Big Sky
|University of Providence
|Men's wrestling
|Evenson
|Max
|Billings Senior
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Fagg
|Katie
|Missoula Loyola
|Carroll College
|Women's golf
|Farver
|Martin
|Scobey
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|Feight
|Max
|Whitehall
|University of Montana
|Football
|Field
|Brock
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Findon
|Tavy
|Billings Senior
|Carroll College
|Track & field
|Finn
|Blake
|Big Timber
|Montana State Billings
|Men's golf
|Fisher
|Clay
|Butte Central
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Fleming
|Calder
|Circle
|Minto State (ND)
|Football
|Fourstar
|Trey
|Wolf Point
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country
|Frahm
|Kaelyn
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Providence
|Women's soccer
|Fraser
|Dane
|Missoula Sentinel
|Yakima Valley Community College (WA)
|Baseball
|Frissell
|Beatrix
|Polson
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Frye
|Jill
|Manhattan Christian
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Gannon
|Leah
|Fort Benton
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's basketball
|Garden
|Emily
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Gardner
|Seth
|Butte Central
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Gibson
|Shane
|Livingston
|Minnesota State University-Mankato
|Wrestling
|Gilbertson
|Elizabeth
|Belgrade
|University of Mary (ND)
|Women's soccer
|Gilcher
|Kylee
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Providence
|Track & field
|Gilliard
|Logan
|Bigfork
|Montana State
|Football
|Gilman
|Carver
|Whitefish
|University of Montana
|Football
|Glaser
|Brett
|Glasgow
|North Dakota State
|Track & field
|Golden
|Cash
|Laurel
|Montana State Billings
|Men's golf
|Goligoski
|Tanner
|Hamilton
|Rocky Mountain College
|Men's basketball
|Gopher
|Lillian
|Box Elder
|Montana Western
|Women's basketball
|Gordon
|Lauren
|Billings Senior
|College of Idaho
|Softball
|Gradney
|Trevin
|Billings West
|University of Montana
|Football
|Grafe
|Nash
|Kalispell Glacier
|University of Providence
|Cross country and track & field
|Graham
|Jaden
|Lewistown
|Northern State (SD)
|Men's basketball
|Graves
|Bradley
|Huntley Project
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Gray
|Sam
|Billings Central
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Greenwell
|Tucker
|Great Falls CMR
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Greil
|Alaric
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Grende
|Rakiah
|Bigfork
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball
|Griffis
|Sarah
|Anaconda
|Dickinson State
|Cross country and Track & field
|Grigsby
|Brady
|Helena
|Carroll College
|Football
|Guckenberg
|Mckay
|Eureka
|Hawaii Pacific University
|Cross country and track & field
|Gulick
|Kali
|Kalispell Glacier
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Gunlikson
|Casey
|Big Timber
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Gunther
|Noah
|Laurel
|Miles Community College
|Baseball
|Hage
|Cole
|Missoula Hellgate
|Montana State Billings
|Men's soccer
|Hammond
|Pat
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|Hanson
|Whitney
|Colstrip
|Minot State (ND)
|Cross country and track & field
|Harder
|Ethan
|Billings Senior/Homeschool
|University of Texas
|Swimming
|Harmon
|Tate
|Broadus
|New Mexico State
|Rodeo
|Harper
|Raegan
|Billings Skyview
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Harrison
|Mason
|Lewistown
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Haverfield
|Michael
|Dillon
|Montana Western
|Men's basketball
|Haverland
|Clayton
|Helena
|Montana Western
|Rodeo
|Hegg
|Gunner
|Billings Senior
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Henley
|Taylor
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana Tech
|Volleyball
|Hickethier
|Kayla
|Missoula Loyola
|Clark College (WA)
|Softball
|Hill
|Brendon
|Missoula Sentinel
|Wenatchee Valley College (WA)
|Baseball
|Hill
|Trajan
|Hardin
|Rocky Mountain College
|Cross country and track & field
|Hiller
|Ashlin
|Stevensville
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Hilliard
|Caden
|Great Falls
|Montana State Northern
|Wrestling
|Hirsch
|Tristan
|Miles City
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Hirschi
|Hannah
|Billings Skyview
|Black Hills State (SD)
|Triathlon
|Hobbs
|Matt
|Polson
|Montana Tech
|Men's golf
|Holter
|Cade
|Butte Central
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Howell
|Jacob
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Howell
|Ashlee
|Polson
|University of Providence
|Women's soccer
|Hughes
|Carter
|Sidney
|University of Minnesota
|Track & field
|Hust
|Chris
|Huntley Project
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|James
|Aaliyah
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Providence
|Women's hockey
|Jameson
|Wes
|Lewistown
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Janetski
|Joey
|Florence
|Concordia College (MN)
|Women's basketball
|Janikula
|Daunte
|Great Falls
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|Jensen
|Luke
|Butte Central
|Carroll College
|Football
|Johns
|Breanna
|Great Falls CMR
|Minot State (ND)
|Track & field
|Johnson
|Zane
|Dillon
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Johnson
|Alex
|Helena
|Montana State
|Football
|Johnson
|Lane
|Arlee
|United Tribes Technical College (ND)
|Men's basketball
|Johnson
|Devon
|Glasgow
|Williston State (ND)
|Softball
|Johnston
|Ryggs
|Libby
|Arizona State
|Men's golf
|Jones
|Anthony
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Jones
|Spencer
|Florence
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Joyce
|Tricia
|Butte Central
|University of Montana
|Women's golf
|Kampka
|Haley
|Stevensville
|Carroll College
|Softball
|Kannegiesser
|Kaylee
|Billings Skyview
|University of Mary (ND)
|Softball
|Kauffman
|Makenna
|Kalispell Glacier
|Dickinson State
|Cross country and Track & field
|Kaufman
|Kendra
|Glendive
|Dawson Community College
|Women's basketball
|Keener
|Sawyer
|Whitehall
|Montana Western
|Football
|Kehr
|Ryley
|Columbia Falls
|Montana State Northern
|Women's basketball
|Keithley
|Kaitlyn
|Sidney
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|Kelly
|Emily
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Kennedy
|Logan
|Laurel
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Kidder
|Emily
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Kilgore
|Laurel
|Billings Senior
|Dawson Community College
|Softball
|King
|Beau
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Kinzie
|Kassidy
|Plains
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Kirch
|Morgan
|Columbus
|Montana Western
|Volleyball
|Koch
|Sebastian
|Kalispell Flathead
|Carroll College
|Football
|Koch
|Kinzee
|Billings West
|Dawson Community College
|Softball and volleyball
|Koenig
|Grady
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Kolstad
|Emily
|Glasgow
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|Konesky
|Nick
|Great Falls CMR
|Dickinson State
|Football
|Koster
|Kami
|Missoula Big Sky
|Carroll College
|Women's soccer
|Kotter
|Anika
|Billings Senior
|Spokane Falls Community College (ND)
|Volleyball
|Kraft
|Duncan
|Billings Central
|Carroll College
|Football
|Kraft
|Ely
|Laurel
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
|Krieger
|Matt
|Helena Capital
|University of Mary (ND)
|Baseball
|Kruer
|Daniel
|Twin Bridges
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Krum
|Mollee
|Huntley Project
|Sheridan College (WY)
|Volleyball
|Lackner
|Jestine
|Frenchtown
|North Idaho College
|Women's soccer
|Lambrecht
|Lee
|Helena Capital
|Drury University (MO)
|Bass fishing
|Landrum
|Gunnar
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|Larson
|Bridger
|Sidney
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Lawlor
|Grace
|Helena
|Concordia College (MN)
|Women's soccer
|Lawrence
|Riley
|Helena Capital
|Montana State Billings
|Men's golf
|Lechner
|Liam
|Missoula Loyola
|Carroll College
|Football
|Leuthold
|Jack
|Billings Central
|University of Wisconsin
|Swimming
|Lewis
|Logan
|Corvallis
|Dickinson State
|Track & field
|Liedle
|Liang
|Corvallis
|Carroll College
|Football
|Liles
|Makenna
|Florence
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's basketball
|Lincoln
|Jack
|Missoula Loyola
|California Lutheran University
|Men's basketball
|Lindbo
|Megan
|Helena Capital
|Dawson Community College
|Women's basketball
|Lindsay
|JJ
|Billings West
|Carroll College
|Football
|Loberg
|Blake
|Billings West
|Montana Tech
|Men's golf
|Lohrke
|Kole
|Miles City
|Miles Community College
|Baseball
|Lonergan
|Ryan
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Lopez
|Andres
|Malta
|Dickinson State
|Football
|Lowry
|Josh
|Great Falls CMR
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|Baseball
|Ludwick
|Marti
|Butte
|University of Providence
|Women's soccer
|Lund
|Maggie
|Ronan
|Montana Western
|Rodeo
|Lynch
|Mara
|Bozeman
|Carroll College
|Volleyball
|Lynn
|Payden
|Three Forks
|Montana State Billings
|Men's basketball
|MacNeil
|Jaden
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Mader
|Kayla
|Billings Skyview
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's soccer
|Major
|Ethan
|Belgrade
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Malcolm
|Levi
|Billings West
|University of Mary (ND)
|Wrestling
|Malikie
|Scott
|Missoula Sentinel
|Rocky Mountain College
|Men's basketball
|Mangun
|Rilee
|Florence
|North Idaho College
|Women's basketball
|Manley
|Colby
|Drummond
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Manuel
|TyRaa
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Manuel
|TyLee
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Martin
|Thomas
|Missoula Sentinel
|Miles Community College
|Baseball
|Martin
|Skyler
|Shelby
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Martin
|Brady
|Helena Capital
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Maruska
|Jessica
|Power
|University of Providence
|Women's basketball
|Maynor
|Jada
|Great Falls
|Montana Western
|Cross country and track & field
|McAuliffe
|Raqi
|Miles City
|Dawson Community College
|Softball
|McCarthy
|Kale
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Football
|McElmurry
|Ashley
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Nebraska
|Track & field
|McGee
|Abigale
|Bozeman
|Arizona State
|Hockey
|McGinley
|Matt
|Helena Capital
|Carroll College
|Football
|McGlynn
|Maddy
|Helena
|Montana Western
|Rodeo
|McGurran
|Ty
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|McKean
|Ellis
|Glasgow
|University of Montana
|Cross country and track & field
|McKinlay
|Mavrick
|Geraldine
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|McLane
|Chance
|Bozeman
|Oklahoma State
|Wrestling
|McPhee
|Colten
|Columbia Falls
|Montana Western
|Football
|Mecham
|Jesse
|Frenchtown
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Mendenhall
|Simonie
|Jefferson
|Northwest University (WA)
|Volleyball
|Meriwether
|Blaise
|Missoula Sentinel
|Golden West College (CA)
|Football
|Meyer
|Ryder
|Fairfield
|University of Montana
|Football
|Michaels
|Bret
|Kalispell Glacier
|Spokane Commmunity College (WA)
|Men's basketball
|Miller
|Austin
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Providence
|Rodeo
|Mires
|Keegan
|Glendive
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Moderie
|Mack
|Polson
|Willamette University (OR)
|Men's soccer
|Montague
|Shayla
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Moore
|Madi
|Great Falls CMR
|North Dakota
|Softball
|Mora
|Connor
|Great Falls
|Carroll College
|Men's golf
|Morgan
|Mariah
|Belgrade
|Long Island University (NY)
|Women's soccer
|Morgan
|Jacob
|Billings Central
|University of Mary (ND)
|Wrestling
|Morrow
|Aliya
|Billings Skyview
|University of Providence
|Women's golf
|Murdock
|Katie
|Hardin
|Montana State Northern
|Volleyball
|Murgel
|Connor
|Helena
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Myrick
|Cade
|Miles City
|Chandler Gilbert Community College (AZ)
|Baseball
|Nedens
|Adam
|Billings Skyview
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Men's golf
|Nees
|Jordan
|Hobson
|Minot State (ND)
|Football
|Nehring
|Michael
|Manhattan
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Neil
|Josh
|Butte
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Nelson
|Kobe
|Billings West
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Nelson
|Cade
|Billings West
|Southern Virginia University
|Football
|Newman
|Mikayla
|Stevensville
|Black Hills State (SD)
|Softball
|Nicholson
|Greydon
|Deer Lodge
|Montana Western
|Football
|Nickoloff
|Noah
|Culbertson
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Norslien
|Mitchell
|Lewistown
|Montana Tech
|Football
|O'Neil
|Paul
|Laurel
|Montana State Billings
|Men's golf
|O'Rourke
|Grant
|Joliet
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Oakland
|Kyra
|Miles City
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball
|Oberlander
|Haylie
|Huntley Project
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Cross country and track & field
|Olson
|Joe
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Olson
|Kyle
|Three Forks
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball
|Olson
|Haley
|Richey-Lambert
|Dawson Community College
|Women's basketball
|Omlid
|Hunter
|Hamilton
|Boise State (ID)
|Baseball
|Ontiveros
|Jaida
|Billings Senior
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Ortt
|Rylan
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana State
|Football
|Osksa
|Brenna
|Plentywood
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball and women's basketball
|Ott
|Jocelyn
|Reed Point
|Dickinson State
|Track & field
|Owens
|Jesse
|Billings West
|University of Montana
|Football
|Painter
|Elizabeth
|Billings Skyview
|Briar Cliff University (IA)
|Softball
|Paradise
|Andrew
|Great Falls CMR
|Salem University (WV)
|Baseball
|Patnode
|Hayden
|Hobson
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Patton
|Sayer
|Choteau
|Carroll College
|Men's basketball
|Paul
|Connor
|Billings West
|University of Mary (ND)
|Football
|Paulson
|Lane
|Havre
|Montana State Northern
|Wrestling
|Pazoff
|Molly
|Huntley Project
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country and track & field
|Peacock
|Quinn
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Women's soccer
|Pearcy
|Bailey
|Glendive
|Montana State Billings
|Volleyball
|Perkins
|Justus
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Perrin
|Ben
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State
|Cross country and track & field
|Pickens
|Jamie
|Helena
|University of Montana
|Women's basketball
|Pippen
|Braelen
|Miles City
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Poetzl
|Garrison
|Billings Senior
|University of Montana
|Football
|Polkowske
|Connor
|Laurel
|Northern State (SD)
|Baseball
|Popp
|A.J.
|Kalispell Glacier
|Northern Colorado
|Swimming
|Porter
|Autumn
|Miles City
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Potoczny
|Sam
|Great Falls
|Montana Western
|Football
|Pretty Weasel
|Evan
|St. Labre
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
|Price
|Payton
|Bozeman
|Park University (AZ)
|Baseball
|Provo
|Madi
|Missoula Hellgate
|Appalachian State (NC)
|Cross country and track & field
|Racht
|Tyson
|Townsend
|Montana Western
|Football
|Rakich
|Bradley
|Dillon
|Morningside College (IA)
|Men's tennis
|Rasmussen
|Paige
|Belgrade
|Montana State
|Rodeo
|Ratliff
|Austin
|Havre
|Concordia College (MN)
|Wrestling
|Rauser
|Kameron
|Townsend
|Montana Western
|Football
|Real Bird
|Bergen
|Hardin
|Yellowstone Christian College
|Women's basketball
|Reddick
|Jace
|Townsend
|Minot State (ND)
|Football
|Redgrave
|Nick
|St. Labre
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country and track & field
|Rhodes
|Jace
|Billings West
|University of Wyoming
|Wrestling
|Rice
|Soda
|Savage
|Minot State
|Women's basketball
|Richards
|Angel
|Stevensville
|Dakota College at Bottineau (ND)
|Volleyball
|Richardson
|Tradd
|Frenchtown
|Lassen Community College (CA)
|Baseball
|Richardson
|Fisher
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|Roberts
|Maverick
|Billings Central
|Carroll College
|Football
|Roberts
|Austin
|Miles City
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country
|Robinson
|Sophia
|Bozeman
|Concordia College
|Women's soccer
|Rodriguez
|Amya
|Red Lodge
|Montana State Billings
|Volleyball
|Romero
|Isaac
|Helena
|Loras College (Iowa)
|Wrestling
|Rooney
|Tavia
|Townsend
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Roth
|Trevyn
|Butte
|Colorado Mesa University
|Men's soccer
|Rothie
|Camron
|Hamilton
|Carroll College
|Football
|Rued
|Tyler
|Bozeman
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
|Running Crane
|Ethan
|Browning
|Montana Western
|Football
|Ryter
|Lauren
|Hamilton
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's basketball
|Sampson
|Holden
|Helena
|Montana State
|Football
|Schacht
|Zach
|Billings Skyview
|Montana Western
|Men's basketball
|Schall
|Lane
|Arlee
|Minot State (ND)
|Football
|Schulz
|Lauren
|Whitefish
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Schwers
|Kell
|Big Timber
|Dawson Community College
|Men's basketball
|Schweyen
|Shelby
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Women's basketball
|Scully
|Kamryn
|Deer Lodge
|South Dakota School of Mines
|Track & field
|Scully
|Tyler
|Florence
|Dakota Wesleyan University (SD)
|Baseball
|Seewald
|JR
|Cut Bank
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Sheridan
|Sydney
|Helena Capital
|Montana Western
|Women's basketball
|Shuman
|Carson
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Siblerud
|Logan
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Siegel
|Nakoda
|Colstrip
|Campbell University (NC)
|Wrestling
|Simmons
|Mariah
|Hardin
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Simpson
|Ryan
|Bozeman
|University of Montana
|Football
|Sinclair
|Shane
|Miles City
|Spokane Falls Community College (WA)
|Baseball
|Skidmore
|Audrey
|Billings Senior
|Dickinson State
|Track & field
|Smith
|Landers
|Charlo
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Smith
|Cynthia
|Belrade
|Lewis-Clark State (ID)
|Track & field
|Smith
|Brock
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
|Smith
|Travis
|Colstrip
|Minot State
|Men's golf
|Smith
|Jake
|Kalispell Glacier
|Dickinson State
|Track & field
|Spiroff
|Zachary
|Helena
|Carroll College
|Football
|Spring
|Derick
|Great Falls CMR
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|Baseball
|Stapleton
|Blair
|Billings Senior
|Carroll College
|Women's soccer
|Stearns
|Elise
|Missoula Hellgate
|Northern Arizona University
|Cross country and track & field
|Steinbron
|Stephen
|Glendive
|Dickinson State
|Men's basketball
|Stewart
|Kai
|Great Falls CMR
|Minot State (ND)
|Wrestling
|Stout
|Emma
|Jefferson
|Northwestern University (WA)
|Volleyball
|Stradley
|Kaden
|Miles City
|Miles Community College
|Men's basketball
|Stultz
|Randy
|Bigfork
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Sykes
|Mehki
|Libby
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Taylor
|Levi
|Laurel
|Montana State
|Cross country and track & field
|Taylor
|Amber
|Miles City
|Concordia College (MN)
|Softball
|Taylor
|Trey
|Circle
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Wrestling
|Taylor
|Grady
|Circle
|Minto State (ND)
|Football
|Taylor
|Ethyn
|Billings Skyview
|Dickinson State
|Football
|Thelen
|Blake
|Great Falls
|Montana State
|Football
|Thompson
|Lizzie
|Great Falls
|University of Mary (ND)
|Women's soccer
|Thompson
|Shayenn
|Kalispell Flathead
|University of Providence
|Women's soccer
|Thompson
|Tristan
|Helena
|Valley City State University (ND)
|Track & field
|Tirrell
|Ryan
|Missoula Loyola
|University of Montana
|Football
|Todd
|Evan
|Kalispell Glacier
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Tooman
|Cheyann
|Belgrade
|Northern Vermont University-Johnson
|Women's basketball
|Toplovich
|Megan
|Great Falls CMR
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Torgerson
|Kyle
|Great Falls
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Trafton
|Tanner
|Lewistown
|Montana State
|Football
|Turner
|Luke
|Belgrade
|University of Mary (ND)
|Men's soccer
|Uffelman
|Demi
|Hardin
|North Dakota State College of Science
|Softball
|Unrein
|Kolten
|Billings Senior
|Montana State Billings
|Men's soccer
|Unsworth
|Nichole
|Billings West
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's soccer
|Upton
|Jason
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Utter
|Sienna
|Eureka
|Bellevue College (WA)
|Women's basketball
|Vanderburg
|Alyssia
|Arlee
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's basketball
|Vanderlaan
|Keith
|Miles City
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|Vladic
|Tiahna
|Billings Senior
|Boise State (ID)
|Cross country and track & field
|Vocu
|Bo
|Colstrip
|New Mexico State
|Rodeo
|Waddell
|John
|Livingston
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Walls
|Shelby
|Manhattan Christian
|Montana Western
|Cross country and track & field
|Walsh
|Vanessa
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Ward
|Laurel
|Bozeman
|Gustavus Adolphus College (MN)
|Women's golf
|Warfle
|Callie
|Jefferson
|Carroll College
|Track & field
|Waters
|Cooper
|Missoula Loyola
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Watt
|Erin
|Great Falls
|Montana Western
|Women's basketball
|Weber
|Michael
|Forsyth
|North Dakota State
|Wrestling
|Wehr
|Marcus
|Billings Central
|Montana State
|Football
|Whitcomb
|Tyree
|Browning
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball
|White
|Kaitlyn
|Helena
|Montana Western
|Volleyball
|Whitesell
|Greg
|Arlee
|United Tribes Technical College (ND)
|Men's basketball
|Wiers
|Kayli
|Bozeman
|Dawson Community College
|Softball
|Wilcox
|Kade
|Billings West
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Wilkie
|Martin
|Havre
|University of Minnesota
|Wrestling
|Willekes
|Lissy
|Simms
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Williams
|Cassandra
|Helena Capital
|Northern State (SD)
|Swimming
|Wills
|Kaden
|Kalispell Flathead
|Montana State Northern
|Football
|Wilson
|Mckell
|Missoula Hellgate
|Blue Mountain Community College (OR)
|Women's soccer
|Winkler
|Amaya
|Billings West
|Carroll College
|Women's soccer
|Witham
|Peyton
|Helena Capital
|Cornell College (IA)
|Baseball
|Witter
|Mikayla
|Helena
|Montana Western
|Rodeo
|Wombold
|Mackenzie
|Cascade
|University of Providence
|Track & field
|Worden
|Hannah
|Missoula Hellgate
|Whitman College (WA)
|Women's tennis
|Wrzesinski
|Wrenzi
|Baker
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Track & field
|Yocum
|Natalie
|Frenchtown
|Carroll College
|Cross country and track & field
|Zahn
|Danielle
|Florence
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Zard
|Nathan
|Melstone
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Zaske
|Michael
|Billings Central
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Zimmer
|Anna
|Lewistown
|Wichita State (KS)
|Track & field
|Zinne
|Kallie
|Joliet
|Montana State Billings
|Track & field
Updated: July 16, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.