Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2019 college recruits from around the state. If you do not see your athlete's name here, please submit this information to 406mtsports.com sportswriter Kyle Hansen at kyle.hansen@406mtsports.com. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season.

Here are the Montanans who will be playing a college sport next season:

Last NameFirst NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
AasvedPaigeHelenaUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's basketball
AasvedPaytonHelenaUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's basketball
AikenKevinBelgradeSouthwestern Oregon Community CollegeWrestling
AldenMaShayaHardinYellowstone Christian CollegeWomen's basketball
AlipertoJordanGreat FallsRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
AmbuehlNoahGreat Falls CentralUniversity of MontanaFootball
AmsdenTroyBroadusMontana State NorthernMen's golf
AtleeAliviaKalispell GlacierUniversity of ProvidenceSoftball
AustinZachMiles CityDawson Community CollegeCross country and track & field
Bad BearKolaBillings SeniorMontana StateWomen's basketball
BakerJohnathanKalispell FlatheadMontana State NorthernFootball
BakerHeatherMiles CityUtah StateTrack & field
BaldridgeMattMissoula HellgateFort Lewis College (CO)Men's soccer
BarkellVadaBelgradeUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
BauerleKaleighBelgradePacific University (OR)Softball
BeckerClaireMissoula HellgateUniversity of WyomingSwimming
BeenkenLaurenSidneyConcordia College (MN)Softball
BeggerCobeWibauxBismarck State College (ND)Men's basketball
BellIsaacChinookUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
BellachCalebManhattan ChristianMontana StateMen's basketball
BenderMarleeWhitefishMontana State NorthernVolleyball
BensonDustinMiles CityNortheast Community College (NE)Baseball
BentsonJackBozemanCarroll CollegeMen's soccer
BerglundKatieSidneyNorth Dakota StateTrack & field
BergumBriannaHobson-Moore-Judith GapDawson Community CollegeWomen's basketball
BerkoffKatharineMissoula HellgateNorth Carolina StateSwimming
BessetteMcKennaMissoula LoyolaNorth Idaho CollegeSoftball
BishopBenBozemanMontana State BillingsTrack & field
BixbyShawnitaColstripMiles Community CollegeSoftball
BlakelyJaidenBelgradeColumbia Basin College (WA)Volleyball
BlakelyEmmaMissoula HellgateMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
BloomquistAudreyHelena CapitalUniversity of Colorado Colorado SpringsTrack & field
BoeseRileyHelena CapitalMontana TechFootball
BolesMadisonKalispell FlatheadCarroll CollegeTrack & field
BotnerDillonWhitefishUniversity of MontanaFootball
BradeenSamanthaLibbyUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Softball
BradleyTyColstripDickinson State (ND)Wrestling
BranderAftonSt. IgnatiusDickinson StateTrack & field
BremnerBrantBrowningMontana WesternFootball
BridgesStephenKalispell FlatheadUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
BrownKrisBozemanUniversity of MontanaFootball
BrownTommyHavreRocky Mountain CollegeMen's basketball
BrownGarrettCorvallisUniversity of Mary (ND)Football
BrownMaiseeBillings SeniorMontana StateTrack & field
BrunnerCodyBillings SkyviewUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Men's golf
BrusvenWyattShelbyRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
BucySamMissoula SentinelUniversity of Sioux Falls (SD)Baseball
BullockEthanBig TimberMontana StateFootball
BurmanBrittanyMissoula SentinelUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's soccer
BurySarahHelena CapitalUniversity of ProvidenceSoftball
BuschiniBrianHelena CapitalUniversity of MontanaFootball
CadyBradyBillings SeniorMontana TechMen's golf
CarlsonMcKennaBelgradeColumbia Basin College (WA)Volleyball
CarrollCarterGreat Falls CMRUniversity of ProvidenceWrestling
CarveyEmilyLibbyMiles Community CollegeSoftball
CasagrandeKatieMissoula SentinelMontana WesternVolleyball
CaykoCarsonFairviewMinot State (ND)Football
ChalmersDylanMissoula SentinelYakima Valley Community College (WA)Baseball
ChristensenBaileyBelgradeUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
ChristiansenTynnDillonNorth Idaho CollegeVolleyball
ClarkHunterGreat Falls CMRMinot State (ND)Track & field
CleverlyAllyButteCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball and soccer
ClintonJacobLewistownCarroll CollegeFootball
CollinsAllieLibbyDickinson State (ND)Volleyball
ConditAidanMissoula HellgateLong Island University (NY)Swimming
ConwaySarahGreat FallsCarroll CollegeSoftball
CookOliviaBelgradeNorth Idaho CollegeSoftball
CooperThomasBillings CentralMontana TechFootball
CooperJalenMissoula SentinelFort Lewis College (CO)Softball
CotterAspenLaurelCasper College (WY)Women's basketball
CoulterKiarahBroadusRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball
CountsBlakeKalispell FlatheadMontana TechFootball
CoxCaylorHelena CapitalUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Men's volleyball
CroftKobyBillings WestMontana State BillingsBaseball
CrosbyColeKalispell GlacierMontana WesternFootball
CurrierJacksonColstripUtah Valley UniversityWrestling
CurryHayleeBelgradeCarroll CollegeSoftball
DanelsonShaAnnScobeyMinot StateWomen's basketball
DanenhauerAnnikaBozemanMontana StateWomen's golf
DawsonMadelineBillings WestPacific Luteran University (WA)Volleyball
DeanChristianSidneyNorthwest College (WY)Wrestling
DedenBridgerMissoula HellgateMontana TechMen's basketball
DeGrandpreEllaMissoula HellgateUniversity of MassachusettsCross country and track & field
DeMarkWarrenDillonUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
DeMarsBrooklynBozemanCarroll CollegeFootball
DethmanMackenzieFroid-Medicine LakeRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's basketball
DeWaltJaceMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
DewatersEliasMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
DickinsonRileyGreat Falls CentralRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
DiegelSaigeMiles CityMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
DietzMatildaManhattanMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
DodgeCarsenJeffersonCornell College (IA)Baseball
DoolinBuddyLibbyDickinson State (ND)Wrestling
DuCharmeJonahPolsonDawson Community CollegeCross country
DudleyAbigailColstripMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
DuggerMelissaBillings WestCarroll CollegeWomen's soccer
DuncanGavinManhattanSheridan College (WY)Rodeo
DurocherWhitneyChoteauCarroll CollegeSoftball
DuvallBradyGeraldineCarroll CollegeMen's basketball
EastonOliviaBillings SeniorMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
EdgertonBryantTownsendMontana State BillingsCross country and Track & field
EdwardHulanBillings WestOberline College (OH)Football
EdwardsMadisonMissoula Big SkyUnited States Air Force AcademyCross country and track & field
EdwardsMakennaMissoula Big SkyGonzaga (WA)Cross country and track & field
EichenlaubJessicaMissoula HellgateUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
ElgasErinBelgradeBrown University (RI)Softball
EmbryAylaBozemanRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball
EricksonRobinPolsonCarroll CollegeMen's soccer
EvansDaytonMissoula Big SkyUniversity of ProvidenceMen's wrestling
EvensonMaxBillings SeniorRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
FaggKatieMissoula LoyolaCarroll CollegeWomen's golf
FarverMartinScobeyDickinson State (ND)Track & field
FeightMaxWhitehallUniversity of MontanaFootball
FieldBrockMissoula SentinelMontana TechFootball
FindonTavyBillings SeniorCarroll CollegeTrack & field
FinnBlakeBig TimberMontana State BillingsMen's golf
FisherClayButte CentralMontana TechFootball
FlemingCalderCircleMinto State (ND)Football
FourstarTreyWolf PointDawson Community CollegeCross country
FrahmKaelynGreat Falls CMRUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's soccer
FraserDaneMissoula SentinelYakima Valley Community College (WA)Baseball
FrissellBeatrixPolsonUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
FryeJillManhattan ChristianRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
GannonLeahFort BentonRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's basketball
GardenEmilyMissoula SentinelMontana TechWomen's golf
GardnerSethButte CentralMontana TechFootball
GibsonShaneLivingstonMinnesota State University-MankatoWrestling
GilbertsonElizabethBelgradeUniversity of Mary (ND)Women's soccer
GilcherKyleeGreat Falls CMRUniversity of ProvidenceTrack & field
GilliardLoganBigforkMontana StateFootball
GilmanCarverWhitefishUniversity of MontanaFootball
GlaserBrettGlasgowNorth Dakota StateTrack & field
GoldenCashLaurelMontana State BillingsMen's golf
GoligoskiTannerHamiltonRocky Mountain CollegeMen's basketball
GopherLillianBox ElderMontana WesternWomen's basketball
GordonLaurenBillings SeniorCollege of IdahoSoftball
GradneyTrevinBillings WestUniversity of MontanaFootball
GrafeNashKalispell GlacierUniversity of ProvidenceCross country and track & field
GrahamJadenLewistownNorthern State (SD)Men's basketball
GravesBradleyHuntley ProjectMontana StateTrack & field
GraySamBillings CentralMontana TechMen's basketball
GreenwellTuckerGreat Falls CMRMontana TechFootball
GreilAlaricHelena CapitalMontana TechFootball
GrendeRakiahBigforkCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball
GriffisSarahAnacondaDickinson StateCross country and Track & field
GrigsbyBradyHelenaCarroll CollegeFootball
GuckenbergMckayEurekaHawaii Pacific UniversityCross country and track & field
GulickKaliKalispell GlacierMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
GunliksonCaseyBig TimberMontana StateTrack & field
GuntherNoahLaurelMiles Community CollegeBaseball
HageColeMissoula HellgateMontana State BillingsMen's soccer
HammondPatKalispell FlatheadMontana State NorthernFootball
HansonWhitneyColstripMinot State (ND)Cross country and track & field
HarderEthanBillings Senior/HomeschoolUniversity of TexasSwimming
HarmonTateBroadusNew Mexico StateRodeo
HarperRaeganBillings SkyviewMiles Community CollegeSoftball
HarrisonMasonLewistownRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
HaverfieldMichaelDillonMontana WesternMen's basketball
HaverlandClaytonHelenaMontana WesternRodeo
HeggGunnerBillings SeniorRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
HenleyTaylorKalispell FlatheadMontana TechVolleyball
HickethierKaylaMissoula LoyolaClark College (WA)Softball
HillBrendonMissoula SentinelWenatchee Valley College (WA)Baseball
HillTrajanHardinRocky Mountain CollegeCross country and track & field
HillerAshlinStevensvilleMiles Community CollegeSoftball
HilliardCadenGreat FallsMontana State NorthernWrestling
HirschTristanMiles CityDickinson State (ND)Football
HirschiHannahBillings SkyviewBlack Hills State (SD)Triathlon
HobbsMattPolsonMontana TechMen's golf
HolterCadeButte CentralMontana TechMen's basketball
HowellJacobHelenaMontana TechFootball
HowellAshleePolsonUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's soccer
HughesCarterSidneyUniversity of MinnesotaTrack & field
HustChrisHuntley ProjectDickinson State (ND)Track & field
JamesAaliyahGreat Falls CMRUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's hockey
JamesonWesLewistownMontana TechFootball
JanetskiJoeyFlorenceConcordia College (MN)Women's basketball
JanikulaDaunteGreat FallsMontana State NorthernFootball
JensenLukeButte CentralCarroll CollegeFootball
JohnsBreannaGreat Falls CMRMinot State (ND)Track & field
JohnsonZaneDillonUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
JohnsonAlexHelenaMontana StateFootball
JohnsonLaneArleeUnited Tribes Technical College (ND)Men's basketball
JohnsonDevonGlasgowWilliston State (ND)Softball
JohnstonRyggsLibbyArizona StateMen's golf
JonesAnthonyKalispell FlatheadMontana TechFootball
JonesSpencerFlorenceRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
JoyceTriciaButte CentralUniversity of MontanaWomen's golf
KampkaHaleyStevensvilleCarroll CollegeSoftball
KannegiesserKayleeBillings SkyviewUniversity of Mary (ND)Softball
KauffmanMakennaKalispell GlacierDickinson StateCross country and Track & field
KaufmanKendraGlendiveDawson Community CollegeWomen's basketball
KeenerSawyerWhitehallMontana WesternFootball
KehrRyleyColumbia FallsMontana State NorthernWomen's basketball
KeithleyKaitlynSidneyDickinson State (ND)Track & field
KellyEmilyButteMontana TechWomen's golf
KennedyLoganLaurelMontana TechFootball
KidderEmilyHelena CapitalMontana TechWomen's basketball
KilgoreLaurelBillings SeniorDawson Community CollegeSoftball
KingBeauMissoula SentinelMontana TechFootball
KinzieKassidyPlainsMiles Community CollegeSoftball
KirchMorganColumbusMontana WesternVolleyball
KochSebastianKalispell FlatheadCarroll CollegeFootball
KochKinzeeBillings WestDawson Community CollegeSoftball and volleyball
KoenigGradyHelenaMontana TechFootball
KolstadEmilyGlasgowDickinson State (ND)Track & field
KoneskyNickGreat Falls CMRDickinson StateFootball
KosterKamiMissoula Big SkyCarroll CollegeWomen's soccer
KotterAnikaBillings SeniorSpokane Falls Community College (ND)Volleyball
KraftDuncanBillings CentralCarroll CollegeFootball
KraftElyLaurelMontana State BillingsTrack & field
KriegerMattHelena CapitalUniversity of Mary (ND)Baseball
KruerDanielTwin BridgesUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
KrumMolleeHuntley ProjectSheridan College (WY)Volleyball
LacknerJestineFrenchtownNorth Idaho CollegeWomen's soccer
LambrechtLeeHelena CapitalDrury University (MO)Bass fishing
LandrumGunnarKalispell FlatheadMontana State NorthernFootball
LarsonBridgerSidneyMontana TechMen's basketball
LawlorGraceHelenaConcordia College (MN)Women's soccer
LawrenceRileyHelena CapitalMontana State BillingsMen's golf
LechnerLiamMissoula LoyolaCarroll CollegeFootball
LeutholdJackBillings CentralUniversity of WisconsinSwimming
LewisLoganCorvallisDickinson StateTrack & field
LiedleLiangCorvallisCarroll CollegeFootball
LilesMakennaFlorenceRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's basketball
LincolnJackMissoula LoyolaCalifornia Lutheran UniversityMen's basketball
LindboMeganHelena CapitalDawson Community CollegeWomen's basketball
LindsayJJBillings WestCarroll CollegeFootball
LobergBlakeBillings WestMontana TechMen's golf
LohrkeKoleMiles CityMiles Community CollegeBaseball
LonerganRyanBozemanMontana StateFootball
LopezAndresMaltaDickinson StateFootball
LowryJoshGreat Falls CMRDakota College at BottineauBaseball
LudwickMartiButteUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's soccer
LundMaggieRonanMontana WesternRodeo
LynchMaraBozemanCarroll CollegeVolleyball
LynnPaydenThree ForksMontana State BillingsMen's basketball
MacNeilJadenKalispell FlatheadMontana TechFootball
MaderKaylaBillings SkyviewRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's soccer
MajorEthanBelgradeRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
MalcolmLeviBillings WestUniversity of Mary (ND)Wrestling
MalikieScottMissoula SentinelRocky Mountain CollegeMen's basketball
MangunRileeFlorenceNorth Idaho CollegeWomen's basketball
ManleyColbyDrummondRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
ManuelTyRaaBillings WestMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
ManuelTyLeeBillings WestMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
MartinThomasMissoula SentinelMiles Community CollegeBaseball
MartinSkylerShelbyMontana TechWomen's golf
MartinBradyHelena CapitalUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
MaruskaJessicaPowerUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's basketball
MaynorJadaGreat FallsMontana WesternCross country and track & field
McAuliffeRaqiMiles CityDawson Community CollegeSoftball
McCarthyKaleButteMontana TechFootball
McElmurryAshleyMissoula SentinelUniversity of NebraskaTrack & field
McGeeAbigaleBozemanArizona StateHockey
McGinleyMattHelena CapitalCarroll CollegeFootball
McGlynnMaddyHelenaMontana WesternRodeo
McGurranTyHelenaMontana TechFootball
McKeanEllisGlasgowUniversity of MontanaCross country and track & field
McKinlayMavrickGeraldineMontana State NorthernFootball
McLaneChanceBozemanOklahoma StateWrestling
McPheeColtenColumbia FallsMontana WesternFootball
MechamJesseFrenchtownUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
MendenhallSimonieJeffersonNorthwest University (WA)Volleyball
MeriwetherBlaiseMissoula SentinelGolden West College (CA)Football
MeyerRyderFairfieldUniversity of MontanaFootball
MichaelsBretKalispell GlacierSpokane Commmunity College (WA)Men's basketball
MillerAustinGreat Falls CMRUniversity of ProvidenceRodeo
MiresKeeganGlendiveDickinson State (ND)Football
ModerieMackPolsonWillamette University (OR)Men's soccer
MontagueShaylaBillings WestMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
MooreMadiGreat Falls CMRNorth DakotaSoftball
MoraConnorGreat FallsCarroll CollegeMen's golf
MorganMariahBelgradeLong Island University (NY)Women's soccer
MorganJacobBillings CentralUniversity of Mary (ND)Wrestling
MorrowAliyaBillings SkyviewUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's golf
MurdockKatieHardinMontana State NorthernVolleyball
MurgelConnorHelenaUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
MyrickCadeMiles CityChandler Gilbert Community College (AZ)Baseball
NedensAdamBillings SkyviewUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Men's golf
NeesJordanHobsonMinot State (ND)Football
NehringMichaelManhattanMontana TechFootball
NeilJoshButteRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
NelsonKobeBillings WestMontana TechFootball
NelsonCadeBillings WestSouthern Virginia UniversityFootball
NewmanMikaylaStevensvilleBlack Hills State (SD)Softball
NicholsonGreydonDeer LodgeMontana WesternFootball
NickoloffNoahCulbertsonDickinson State (ND)Football
NorslienMitchellLewistownMontana TechFootball
O'NeilPaulLaurelMontana State BillingsMen's golf
O'RourkeGrantJolietMontana TechFootball
OaklandKyraMiles CityRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball
OberlanderHaylieHuntley ProjectDickinson State (ND)Cross country and track & field
OlsonJoeBozemanMontana StateFootball
OlsonKyleThree ForksCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball
OlsonHaleyRichey-LambertDawson Community CollegeWomen's basketball
OmlidHunterHamiltonBoise State (ID)Baseball
OntiverosJaidaBillings SeniorMiles Community CollegeSoftball
OrttRylanMissoula SentinelMontana StateFootball
OsksaBrennaPlentywoodRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball and women's basketball
OttJocelynReed PointDickinson StateTrack & field
OwensJesseBillings WestUniversity of MontanaFootball
PainterElizabethBillings SkyviewBriar Cliff University (IA)Softball
ParadiseAndrewGreat Falls CMRSalem University (WV)Baseball
PatnodeHaydenHobsonRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
PattonSayerChoteauCarroll CollegeMen's basketball
PaulConnorBillings WestUniversity of Mary (ND)Football
PaulsonLaneHavreMontana State NorthernWrestling
PazoffMollyHuntley ProjectDawson Community CollegeCross country and track & field
PeacockQuinnMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaWomen's soccer
PearcyBaileyGlendiveMontana State BillingsVolleyball
PerkinsJustusBozemanMontana StateFootball
PerrinBenKalispell FlatheadMontana StateCross country and track & field
PickensJamieHelenaUniversity of MontanaWomen's basketball
PippenBraelenMiles CityMontana State BillingsBaseball
PoetzlGarrisonBillings SeniorUniversity of MontanaFootball
PolkowskeConnorLaurelNorthern State (SD)Baseball
PoppA.J.Kalispell GlacierNorthern ColoradoSwimming
PorterAutumnMiles CityMiles Community CollegeSoftball
PotocznySamGreat FallsMontana WesternFootball
Pretty WeaselEvanSt. LabreMontana State BillingsTrack & field
PricePaytonBozemanPark University (AZ)Baseball
ProvoMadiMissoula HellgateAppalachian State (NC)Cross country and track & field
RachtTysonTownsendMontana WesternFootball
RakichBradleyDillonMorningside College (IA)Men's tennis
RasmussenPaigeBelgradeMontana StateRodeo
RatliffAustinHavreConcordia College (MN)Wrestling
RauserKameronTownsendMontana WesternFootball
Real BirdBergenHardinYellowstone Christian CollegeWomen's basketball
ReddickJaceTownsendMinot State (ND)Football
RedgraveNickSt. LabreDawson Community CollegeCross country and track & field
RhodesJaceBillings WestUniversity of WyomingWrestling
RiceSodaSavageMinot StateWomen's basketball
RichardsAngelStevensvilleDakota College at Bottineau (ND)Volleyball
RichardsonTraddFrenchtownLassen Community College (CA)Baseball
RichardsonFisherMissoula HellgateUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
RobertsMaverickBillings CentralCarroll CollegeFootball
RobertsAustinMiles CityDawson Community CollegeCross country
RobinsonSophiaBozemanConcordia CollegeWomen's soccer
RodriguezAmyaRed LodgeMontana State BillingsVolleyball
RomeroIsaacHelenaLoras College (Iowa)Wrestling
RooneyTaviaTownsendMontana TechWomen's basketball
RothTrevynButteColorado Mesa UniversityMen's soccer
RothieCamronHamiltonCarroll CollegeFootball
RuedTylerBozemanMontana State BillingsTrack & field
Running CraneEthanBrowningMontana WesternFootball
RyterLaurenHamiltonRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's basketball
SampsonHoldenHelenaMontana StateFootball
SchachtZachBillings SkyviewMontana WesternMen's basketball
SchallLaneArleeMinot State (ND)Football
SchulzLaurenWhitefishMontana StateTrack & field
SchwersKellBig TimberDawson Community CollegeMen's basketball
SchweyenShelbyMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaWomen's basketball
ScullyKamrynDeer LodgeSouth Dakota School of MinesTrack & field
ScullyTylerFlorenceDakota Wesleyan University (SD)Baseball
SeewaldJRCut BankMontana TechFootball
SheridanSydneyHelena CapitalMontana WesternWomen's basketball
ShumanCarsonHelena CapitalMontana TechFootball
SiblerudLoganKalispell FlatheadMontana State BillingsBaseball
SiegelNakodaColstripCampbell University (NC)Wrestling
SimmonsMariahHardinMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
SimpsonRyanBozemanUniversity of MontanaFootball
SinclairShaneMiles CitySpokane Falls Community College (WA)Baseball
SkidmoreAudreyBillings SeniorDickinson StateTrack & field
SmithLandersCharloMontana TechFootball
SmithCynthiaBelradeLewis-Clark State (ID)Track & field
SmithBrockBillings WestMontana State BillingsTrack & field
SmithTravisColstripMinot StateMen's golf
SmithJakeKalispell GlacierDickinson StateTrack & field
SpiroffZacharyHelenaCarroll CollegeFootball
SpringDerickGreat Falls CMRDakota College at BottineauBaseball
StapletonBlairBillings SeniorCarroll CollegeWomen's soccer
StearnsEliseMissoula HellgateNorthern Arizona UniversityCross country and track & field
SteinbronStephenGlendiveDickinson StateMen's basketball
StewartKaiGreat Falls CMRMinot State (ND)Wrestling
StoutEmmaJeffersonNorthwestern University (WA)Volleyball
StradleyKadenMiles CityMiles Community CollegeMen's basketball
StultzRandyBigforkMontana State BillingsBaseball
SykesMehkiLibbyUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
TaylorLeviLaurelMontana StateCross country and track & field
TaylorAmberMiles CityConcordia College (MN)Softball
TaylorTreyCircleDickinson State (ND)Wrestling
TaylorGradyCircleMinto State (ND)Football
TaylorEthynBillings SkyviewDickinson StateFootball
ThelenBlakeGreat FallsMontana StateFootball
ThompsonLizzieGreat FallsUniversity of Mary (ND)Women's soccer
ThompsonShayennKalispell FlatheadUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's soccer
ThompsonTristanHelenaValley City State University (ND)Track & field
TirrellRyanMissoula LoyolaUniversity of MontanaFootball
ToddEvanKalispell GlacierUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
ToomanCheyannBelgradeNorthern Vermont University-JohnsonWomen's basketball
ToplovichMeganGreat Falls CMRMiles Community CollegeSoftball
TorgersonKyleGreat FallsMontana TechFootball
TraftonTannerLewistownMontana StateFootball
TurnerLukeBelgradeUniversity of Mary (ND)Men's soccer
UffelmanDemiHardinNorth Dakota State College of ScienceSoftball
UnreinKoltenBillings SeniorMontana State BillingsMen's soccer
UnsworthNicholeBillings WestRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's soccer
UptonJasonMissoula HellgateUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
UtterSiennaEurekaBellevue College (WA)Women's basketball
VanderburgAlyssiaArleeRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's basketball
VanderlaanKeithMiles CityDickinson State (ND)Track & field
VladicTiahnaBillings SeniorBoise State (ID)Cross country and track & field
VocuBoColstripNew Mexico StateRodeo
WaddellJohnLivingstonRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
WallsShelbyManhattan ChristianMontana WesternCross country and track & field
WalshVanessaHelenaMontana TechWomen's basketball
WardLaurelBozemanGustavus Adolphus College (MN)Women's golf
WarfleCallieJeffersonCarroll CollegeTrack & field
WatersCooperMissoula LoyolaMontana TechFootball
WattErinGreat FallsMontana WesternWomen's basketball
WeberMichaelForsythNorth Dakota StateWrestling
WehrMarcusBillings CentralMontana StateFootball
WhitcombTyreeBrowningUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball
WhiteKaitlynHelenaMontana WesternVolleyball
WhitesellGregArleeUnited Tribes Technical College (ND)Men's basketball
WiersKayliBozemanDawson Community CollegeSoftball
WilcoxKadeBillings WestMontana TechFootball
WilkieMartinHavreUniversity of MinnesotaWrestling
WillekesLissySimmsUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
WilliamsCassandraHelena CapitalNorthern State (SD)Swimming
WillsKadenKalispell FlatheadMontana State NorthernFootball
WilsonMckellMissoula HellgateBlue Mountain Community College (OR)Women's soccer
WinklerAmayaBillings WestCarroll CollegeWomen's soccer
WithamPeytonHelena CapitalCornell College (IA)Baseball
WitterMikaylaHelenaMontana WesternRodeo
WomboldMackenzieCascadeUniversity of ProvidenceTrack & field
WordenHannahMissoula HellgateWhitman College (WA)Women's tennis
WrzesinskiWrenziBakerDickinson State (ND)Track & field
YocumNatalieFrenchtownCarroll CollegeCross country and track & field
ZahnDanielleFlorenceMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
ZardNathanMelstoneMontana TechFootball
ZaskeMichaelBillings CentralMontana State BillingsBaseball
ZimmerAnnaLewistownWichita State (KS)Track & field
ZinneKallieJolietMontana State BillingsTrack & field

Updated: July 16, 2019.

Kyle Hansen covers Griz men's basketball and more for the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. Email him at kyle.hansen@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @khansen406

