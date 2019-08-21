MISSOULA — The New England Patriots of the 2000s.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics of the 1980s.
The New York Yankees of the late 1990s, early 2000s. Or UConn women's basketball this decade.
What do all of these teams have in common? Their championship pedigree and the dynasties each program created.
On a much smaller scale, the Bozeman High cross country program created a run of state championships that seemed almost impossible to break, and streaks that are unlikely to be topped anytime soon. Year after year, the Hawks churned out some of the best prep runners the state has ever seen in the boys and girls ranks, and each season, both squads walked away No. 1.
All of that changed when the Missoula Hellgate Knights girls cross country team finally broke through the seemingly unbreakable barrier when they took the team title at state in Missoula last fall. The victory snapped Bozeman’s 11-year run atop the Class AA ranks, a streak dating back to 2007.
On the flip side, the state championship was Hellgate’s first on the girls side in school history. Hellgate’s top five runners all finished in the top 14 to earn all-state honors.
“Last year we were in a bit of a different situation where we had nothing to lose,” senior Katie Munro said. “We knew we had a shot and we wanted to make that shot count. This year, it’s a little different. There’s a little more expectation.
“Now that we’ve won state and know it’s possible to beat Bozeman, I think we’re a little more motivated. We’ve talked about our goals and I know that we want to give it a shot again and defend our title.”
In fact, Hellgate coach Anders Brooker saw every one of those titles from Bozeman. The Plains native started coaching Hellgate in 2006, and has since seen the Knights start to chip away to that top spot. Every year since 2010, Hellgate’s girls team has placed in the top four, including fourth in 2015, third in 2016, second in 2017 before taking it all in 2018.
“It was huge for a lot of reasons. The senior group of girls we had last year, we’ve never had a class of girls work that hard from early on,” Brooker said after Tuesday’s morning practice. “They were fourth, third, second and first so they were able to kind of work through everything.
“For the program it was great to get that state championship but more important than that it was fun for these girls that work so hard. We had this really cool blend of the senior girls and then these other young girls who, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have won.”
But a new year dawns as school and fall sports are fast approaching and these Knights sport a much different team than a season ago.
Hellgate graduated five of its seven varsity runners from last season including Ember Stratton, Elise Stearns and Ella Degrandpre, all of whom finished in the top six overall. Stratton now competes at Brigham Young University, Stearns is at Northern Arizona and Degrandpre runs for the University of Massachusetts.
But excitement still surrounds the program now that, for the first time, they enter as the team to beat rather than looking up at the mighty Hawks.
Hellgate does return Munro and junior Abby Kendrick from last year’s varsity team. Kendrick placed ninth at state a season ago while Munro was 14th to round of the Knights’ top five.
Munro actually entered last season with a foot injury that she suffered at the end of her sophomore year of track. Needing some time off, she worked her way back into competing and was able to contribute at the perfect time at state.
Now, as a senior, she’s looked to as a team leader.
“I just want to help bring up a lot of younger runners. I know some of them don’t have as much experience so we’re just trying to get everyone used to running at the varsity level,” Munro said. “We want to show them that it’s possible.”
Hellgate sported a deep team a year ago, and Kendrick is the perfect example of that. She began last year on the junior varsity team but worked her way up with mileage and time. At the end of the season, she was the fourth runner on the varsity team, and earned all-state honors.
Kendrick also embraces a leadership role with the Knights. And now, with so many spots open on the varsity team, they’re hoping some of the younger girls on the roster fill those voids.
“We’re hoping to see some of those other girls step it up this year and get a chance to run varsity,” Kendrick said. “We don’t really know what they can do yet because they ran junior varsity last year because we were so deep.”
Kendrick is also adding her own flair to the mix of the team. She started a video blog – or vlog – of some of the more fun things the Knights have been up to. It's under Kendrick's name on YouTube and she said she'll document some of the fun things the team does including some of the practices, meets and team get-togethers.
It's a brand new thing for the team to keep things light and tight-knit as they go on the journey for a repeat.
“We definitely know that other teams are going to come in strong,” Kendrick said. “We know we may not have as much depth as we had last year but we have these girls stepping up so hopefully that helps.”
For junior Sage Brooks, this season provides a few unknowns. An all-state track athlete last spring, Brooks fluctuated from varsity to JV last fall in cross country due to Hellgate’s depth while also dealing with knee injuries of her own.
But Brooker said Brooks could be due for a big season as she fills gaps left by graduation. The biggest key for her is getting used to her new role.
“I’ve really just been trying to figure out getting more experience on varsity,” Brooks said. “I’ve definitely been using some of that energy from being really excited about (the success in track) and just trying to reuse that to remember what it’s like to race and use that as motivation for training.
“(Last year’s championship) really motivated me because I want to live up to that and represent that team still even though I wasn’t able to run at state. I really want to be able to keep what they did going.”
Along with those three, Brooker added that senior Sabrina Bryant and sophomore Izzy Munro, Katie’s younger sister, round out the top five of varsity so far. The quintet is a younger group than last year’s senior-laden squad, but they’re confident they will keep the Knights right up there toward the top of the AA. Plus, like a year ago, any number of younger, newer runners could emerge to help propel Hellgate again.
As far as the biggest key to last season’s success? Brooker said the runners devotion to Hellgate cross country was what pushed the Knights over the top. He said the seniors who just graduated coupled with those still on the team all shared a strong commitment to the program.
“They live Hellgate cross country,” Brooker said. “It’s a huge part of their life and it was that big-picture commitment that I think made the difference.”
That foundation is now set and current sophomores on the team don’t know anything but state championships.
The success has been enjoyed. Now it’s up to the Knights to continue their winning ways.
