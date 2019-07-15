BUTTE — When Butte Central graduate and Montana Tech commit Clay Fisher steps onto Bob Green Field for the 73rd Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, he will be doing so with his father’s memory close to heart.
And that memory is what pushes him to excel.
“It drives me, because he loved watching me play football," Fisher said. "It was his favorite sport."
Fisher’s father, Michael, passed away on Dec. 1 of last year at his home in Anaconda. A native of Thompson Falls, Michael was a star football player and wrestler for the Blue Hawks. After graduating, Michael was selected as an alternate for the Shrine Game but never made the roster.
He hoped that his son would someday make the cut.
“All he ever wanted for me was to make it,” Fisher said.
Three weeks later after his father passed, Fisher learned that he had been selected to the Shrine Game, fulfilling his Michael’s dream for him.
He’s sure his father would have been proud.
Fisher will enter the Shrine Game with his dad’s memory in tow. The Butte Central star will also be bringing in an impressive athletic resume.
A four-year starter under Don Peoples Jr., Fisher was selected as a first-team all-conference and all-state safety as a junior while also earning all-conference honors at running back. As a senior, Fisher was tabbed as a first-team all-conference and all-state running back while garnering an all-conference nod at safety.
He also followed in his father’s steps onto the wrestling mat. His sophomore season, he placed first at the Western A Divisional tournament and second at the state tournament. As a junior, he took second at the divisional tournament and fifth at state.
With one final high school game ahead of him, Fisher will be lining up as a slot receiver for the West team. He’s said it’s been a memorable experience playing on a team of top-level players spread across the state.
“It’s been awesome getting to meet all these guys and play with them,” Fisher said. “All these guys are good at football. It’s nice playing with a bunch of people who are studs. It’s exciting.”
He said he's also happy about his decision to remain in his hometown and suit up for Tech.
“I think that’s cool,” he said. “I get to stay at home and keep playing the sport I love.”
With his first year as an Oredigger ahead of him, Fisher said he's hoping to use his last high school game as a chance to polish his skills as he prepares for the next level.
“I’m hoping to get better at what I do,” Fisher said. “And I’m hoping that we get the win on Saturday for sure.”
