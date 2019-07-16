Sure, a quick glimpse at Butte High graduate Kale McCarthy’s high school accomplishments and it’s obvious why the defensive back was promoted from an alternate to the 73rd Montana East-West Shrine Game west team roster.
He was twice a second team all-conference selection and also an all-state honorable mention. During his senior season, he piled up 51 total tackles and notched three interceptions.
But it’s some of the other accolades — such as being a member of the National Honor and Science National Honor Society — that makes it clear there’s more to the Montana Tech commit than skills on the gridiron.
“Math and science are definitely my best subjects,” said McCarthy, who plans on majoring in electrical engineering at Tech.
The crossover between STEM courses and not letting a receiver get one over on you may not seem readily apparent, but the relation is apparent to McCarty — they both require a sharp mind and an ability to problem solve on the fly.
“It’s a lot about using your brain,” McCarthy said of the cognitive approach he takes to playing his position and why he loves it so much. “Recognizing what’s coming at you. Knowing what’s going to happen before a play has started.”
On Saturday, he’ll get one last shot to shut down opposing receivers as a high school athlete. Until a few months ago, he wasn’t sure he’d get that chance.
He found his name on the alternate list when the Shrine Game rosters were released in December, but it wasn’t until May that he received the call letting him know he had been promoted to the active team.
“It’s awesome, this is something I’ve always looked forward to,” McCarthy said. “I got put on the alternate list so I knew I had a shot and I got the call in May and was just excited. I’m excited to come out here and play with all these guys.”
He said it’s been an enjoyable experience playing with former conference opponents and setting aside old rivalries.
“I’ve met a lot of cool kids from Helena and Missoula just all over,” he said. “It’s kind of fun to play with the kids you played against. Maybe you didn’t like them in high school but you realize that they’re cool kids.
“There’s no bad blood.”
After the Shrine Game, McCarthy will begin gearing up for his first season with Tech. He’ll find at least one familiar face on the team in his first cousin, Kiley Caprara, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver.
“That should be fun guarding him a little bit,” McCarthy said.
Caprara represented the west in the 2017 Shrine Game, during McCarthy’s sophomore season with Butte High. Watching his cousin compete in one of the state’s most prestigious all-star games convinced McCarthy he wanted to follow suit.
“That’s when I really decided I wanted to play in it,” he said. “It’s just a big deal.”
