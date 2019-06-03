BILLINGS — The 31st annual Class B Big Sky All-Star Football Game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.
The game will pit the North vs. the South. The North team consists of players from the Northern and Western divisions. The South squad is made up of players from the Southern and Eastern divisions. Players selected to the teams graduated high school this spring.
The head coach for the South is J.V. Moody of Big Timber. The head coach for the North is Pat Duchien of Florence. Rosters for both the North and the South will be released later this week.
Players will report to Rocky on Wednesday afternoon and will practice twice on Wednesday. Three more practices are scheduled for Thursday and teams will take the field three more times on Friday.
On Saturday, gates open at noon and admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Player introductions are set for 12:40 p.m.
Last year the South claimed a 25-12 win at Herb Klindt Field. The win evened the series as both teams now have 15 victories.
"It will be fun. It's always a good event," said longtime game director Chad Sealey of Roundup. "The kids always have a good time. It's usually a good game."
