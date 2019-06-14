BILLINGS — Last week, Keegan Mires was lying in bed, watching a movie, when his father entered the room with some good news: Mires was no longer an alternate for the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl.
“I literally jumped onto my feet,” Mires, an outgoing Glendive lineman, told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “Probably the quickest I’ve moved since last wrestling season.”
His father, Jim, was on the phone with Glendive football coach Ryan Buckley, who had just been informed that Mires was being promoted to the official Montana roster for this year's Badlands Bowl, the 26th edition of the all-star football game that pits Treasure State players against fellow seniors from North Dakota.
Mires, like the player he replaced, could have declined the Badlands invite, so Jim asked his son if he wanted to play in the game.
“I looked at him and was just like, ‘Are you dumb? Like, yeah I want to play in that game,’” Mires said. “It’s a pretty huge honor to play in this game, especially for Glendive.”
Mires has been in Miles City all week, partaking in three-a-day practices with his 30-plus Montana teammates. The preparation for Saturday's game has been grueling at times for Mires, who will also play in next month’s East-West Shrine Game and at Dickinson State University in the fall. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
Mires has been awestruck by many of his Badlands teammates, including Great Falls quarterback Blake Thelen, who Mires called “a phenomenal athlete.” He’s been equally impressed, although less thrilled, about the players he’s had to block all week in practice.
“Our defensive line is insane,” Mires said. “I’ve played quite a bit of football in the past years, and I’ve not seen a defensive line at a high school level so quick and so aggressive.”
There’s a good chance those defensive linemen (Kalispell Glacier’s Ethan Baines, Helena Capital’s Alaric Greil, Billings’ West’s Conner Paul and Billings Central’s Marcus Wehr) feel similarly about Mires, a two-time Class A all-state selection. He also helped the Red Devils reach the state quarterfinals in 2017.
Despite all his football success, Mires thinks more about a couple of wrestling failures when he reflects on his high school career.
At the 2018 Class A state wrestling tournament, Mires rolled to the finals but lost to Sidney’s Ryan Horner at the 5-minute, 59-second mark. He was the top Eastern A wrestler this past season, but Columbia Falls’ Taylor Gladeau pinned him in the semifinals. Mires ended his wrestling career with a third-place finish and zero state titles.
“They hit home pretty tough,” Mires said of the losses.
Mires has wanted to be a college football player for most of his life and never truly considered continuing his wrestling career. Of course Mires wishes he earned a state wrestling title or two, but he’s excited to play football at Dickinson.
Jim Mires, who punted at the University of Montana, spun his son’s state wrestling heartbreak in a positive direction.
“That’ll play well for him in life,” Jim said. “That’ll play well in college, that mental toughness.”
Mires signed with Dickinson State in February. The 6-foot, 275-pounder is not sure if he’ll stick at offensive guard, but he’ll stay on the offensive line, and he’s planning to maintain his punting skills in case of an emergency.
“I can’t even sleep at night, I’m so pumped up,” Mires said. “I have fire running through my body every single night. I’m excited to get up there.”
Dickinson State offensive assistant coach Russell McCarvel recruited Mires, thanks largely to his Glendive ties. McCarvel is a Glendive native and was the Red Devils’ head football coach for five years. He has known Jim Mires since Jim was in high school, and Jim coached under McCarvel at Glendive. Dickinson State had four Glendive graduates on its 2018 football roster (freshman defensive back Jameson Crisafulli, sophomore DB Taylor Conrad, freshman tight end Jayden Holley and freshman wide receiver Robby Keiser II).
Those connections are hardly the only reasons Keegan Mires signed with the Blue Hawks, McCarvel said.
“He’s got great feet for a big man,” McCarvel said. “He’s a real powerful offensive lineman. He’s got a lot of upside. What I liked most about him was his competitive nature.”
Mires plans to get to Dickinson, North Dakota, in early August. The offseason workouts and college goals are his top priorities, but the Badlands Bowl has his full attention. He is the first Glendive player to make the final Badlands roster since 2006, when current NFL player Mike Person made it, according to Buckley.
Mires is enjoying this week of football fun as he prepares to enter the first stage of adulthood.
“It’s nonstop football,” Mires said. “You’re kind of tired, but you have to wake up and grind the next day because we want to beat North Dakota really bad. Everyone on this team is so fired up.”
