Michael Golden has played in back-to-back state championships with his Hamilton Broncs, but he had big praise for Saturday's Montana East-West Shrine Game in Butte.
"Coming here and getting to play in this big game, and honestly it might be bigger — it’s televised and everything," Golden said. "Plus, we got to meet some of the patients, and that makes it huge."
Golden was referring to some of the patients from Spokane's Shriners Hospital for Children that were in attendance at the player's camp on Monday. The all-star football game serves as a fundraiser for the facility and the tough kids taking on life's challenges there.
The moment gave Golden, and surely all the players there, an idea of what they're playing for.
"You’re out there having a good time knowing you’re out there for a good cause raising money for the hospitals," Golden said. "Everyone has that in their minds, we're just out there having fun and doing good for other people, too."
The game's slogan — Strong Legs Run, So Weak Legs May Walk — is very much personified by all the athletes in attendance, and Golden's sheer toughness is just another example.
The all-state interior linebacker, who was named Southwest A's co-defensive MVP, is the smallest backer on the West roster. Golden, who has long played the position undersized, is 25 pounds lighter than the next linebacker on his all-star squad. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds.
Yet Florence's all-state linebacker Spencer Jones specifically pointed out Golden when asked who he was excited about suiting up with at Saturday's game.
"I don’t know how they’re going to be able to run the ball against us, especially with Michael flying around making plays," Jones said.
On a roster full of all-stars, receiving a shoutout from a fellow all-star speaks volumes. So do Golden's numbers.
Hamilton's golden hammer led the two-time state runner up Broncs in tackles the last two seasons. He finished with 129 total tackles in his senior season, averaged nearly 11 per game, and he had two forced fumbles. As a junior he again led the squad with 95 tackles in just 10 games, and he added three sacks.
That tackling ability helped carry over to his rugby club, where he was a co-captain on the state runner up Bitterroot boys squad.
But the three-time bronze medal winner at state wrestling (oh yeah, he also is an accomplished wrestler) has never competed at the state meet above the 132-pound weight class.
"I was talking with (Hamilton teammate) Cam Rothie and he’s a little undersized for a receiver compared to the other guys, and we just said that you might not be as big as they are, but you’re just as good, so you take a little pride in that," Golden said.
Golden is able to throw his weight around on the football field, though, and he does so with a fervor he hopes opens the eyes of some of the college football coaches that will likely be in attendance at Saturday's Shrine game.
Despite the all-state accolades, the defensive numbers and his team's success, he hasn't heard much in the way of next-level interest.
"People I think were turned off by his size because he’s such a good athlete and such a good kid," Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said. "He’s just such a tough kid and did really well for us. He'll do well wherever he goes."
Initially Golden, who also added 1,375 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns on offense, was planning on going to college to become a pharmacist, though he is considering job shadowing several medical professions this fall before rushing into college.
That could change if Golden were to spark any interest with his play Saturday, though he assures it's not something he's overly concerned about. His mindset is focused on more philanthropic matters.
"My plan is if I don’t get an offer now I might try to walk-on wherever I go to college," Golden said. "(I'm) just remembering to go out there and have fun.
"This is for the Shriners hospital."
