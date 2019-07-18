Hamilton's Michael Graves can be a young man of few words at times.
But he's got plenty of nicknames. He introduced himself to players around the state on the West roster of the Montana East-West Shrine Game this week with a few.
"I told them basically all my nicknames: Gravy, Gravy Train. What I do for track, football, all that," said Graves, who was selected to play defensive line for the 73rd annual Shrine Game in Butte on Saturday.
After two days at the weeklong Shrine Game camp, Graves earned himself another nickname, too.
"Down here (in Butte), they call me Big Daddy," Graves said with a chuckle. "I've always been a big dude."
Big is a good thing to be for football, no doubt, but his size and strength also helped him with his other athletic pursuit — the javelin. Last spring, Graves became a Class A state champion in the event even though he felt like he didn't get all of his throw.
"I thought it was going to come in at like 150 (feet)," Graves said.
But then he heard the call for 184 feet, 11 inches, the eventual winning distance by a whopping 12 feet, 11 inches. Ever the competitor, Graves still didn't leave the launch pad completely enthused.
"Honestly, I was kind of upset because I wanted to get to that 200 (foot) mark the whole season and I was close but not close enough," Graves said.
But Graves still finished with the third-best javelin throw in Montana last year (196 feet, 4 inches in Dillon on May 4) and he left the State A meet in Laurel a champion. That was always the year-long goal he had set for himself after placing second at state in the javelin as a junior. The second-place finish left a bad taste in his mouth, and how could it not? He finished exactly one foot behind Corvallis' Zach Jessop for the state title.
"Last year, I kind of choked," Graves said. "This year, I wanted to win it all. I just worked harder, strengthened up my arm, did a lot more conditioning, practiced more."
Those workouts, no doubt, had to have some carryover for Graves on the football field as well. After all, Hamilton coach Bryce Carver called his two-way lineman one of the best athletes on his team. That's a team that included Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Carson Rostad as well as fellow Shrine Game selections Cam Rothie and Michael Golden, just to name a few.
"Being 6-foot-4, 250 (pounds) and his speed and athletic ability are just something you don’t see often. There’s times when he was running wide receivers down on bubble screens from the D-line position," said Carver, who is the offensive coordinator for the West squad at the Shrine Game.
What the Broncs did over the last two years was go a combined 22-3 overall and earn two trips to the Class A state championship game. Flashy statistics to explain how a player helped his team's cause are usually reserved for the skill positions, but Graves numbers on the D-line certainly tell a story.
Graves finished with 61 total tackles his senior year, according to maxpreps.com, and he led the team with four sacks. Gravy train indeed.
His junior-year numbers might jump of the page even more.
While Graves had just 47 total tackles, he had a co-team high of six sacks. The sack total put him in the Top 10 in the state for quarterback takedowns in 2017, per maxpreps.com. What's more impressive, is those numbers came in just nine games. Graves had considered consolidating his focus on javelin his junior year, and he came out for the football season a little late.
But he immediately stepped up as a voice — and presence — on the line.
"He's such a good kid, he’s one that we put all over the place and he’s taken a beating on the D-line and O-line over the past two to three years and he stuck with it," Carver said. "He thought he wasn’t going to come out and then he came out and was just a great leader on that defensive line and worked extremely hard for us."
That hard work handed Graves a state title in the javelin, two state championship game appearances in football and now a Shrine Game Selection.
A big game for "Big Daddy" seems only likely to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.