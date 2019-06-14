HELENA — Townsend High quarterback Tyson Racht can't believe he will wear his team's colors for the last time during the Badlands Bowl on Saturday at Connor's Stadium in Miles City.
It's an all-star game that pits Montana against North Dakota.
The Bulldogs' standout quarterback, who signed to play at Montana Western, is ready for the next phase of his career.
"It is kind of crazy to me that I will put on that helmet and represent my team (for the last time)," Racht said. "Just reflecting on all of those years we have, and this (game) is the last thing."
The Western coaching staff is projecting Racht, who has played quarterback the majority of his high school career, as a safety on defense, he said.
"I am super excited to be able to play (against some of the top-tier college talent)," Racht said. "With all of the great talent in Montana, and throughout high school, it is great to be on a team with all of these great guys. It'll be great to see what North Dakota has in store, and it will be a different style of play (from Montana)."
Carroll College recruit Zach Spiroff from Helena High has experienced the mentality of college ball with his future team, so he's ready for this game.
"I've been doing some offseason workouts with (the Carroll College) football team once I graduated," Spiroff said. "I've been able to go down and work with the team a little bit."
Spiroff is also excited to play against top-level competition from North Dakota.
"It is exciting and not only are we are playing against some of the best players from North Dakota, but it will also be fun to play (with) some of the best of the best in Montana," he said. "(Playing football) with the rest of these guys makes it easy to play football, and they know what they are doing, and you can always count on them to make the right play when needed to."
After this game, Spiroff hopes to have an instant impact on the Saints football program.
"My main goal is just to work hard every day, and work as hard as I can," he said. "I will be ready if they need me, and when they need me, and hopefully I'll be a positive player for the program."
Spiroff's former teammates Alex Johnson and Holden Sampson, both headed to the Montana State, are two other players hoping to make an impact in college.
"It's been good moments for these guys," Helena coach Scott Evans said. "They've all been in the program for so long, and they've been a band of brothers. They've played together so long they are like family members."
Evans said he cherished the moments with all three of his players who will represent Helena in the Badlands Bowl.
"They've been around the program, and this is great for them," Evans said. "They've earned what they accomplished."
Helena Capital football player Alaric Greil recalls looking to current University of Montana football player and former Bruins outside linebacker Marcus Welnel during his sophomore year.
Greil, who is signed to play at Montana Tech, remembers what Welnel told him two years ago.
"He pulled me aside when I was younger and told me, 'this team is going to be yours someday, and you will have to be the leader and step up,'" Greil said. "I appreciate that to this day, and to look back on those words, he taught me what it means to be a leader, and take your team to victory."
Greil, like several other players in the Badlands Bowl, had a lot of support pushing them to become all-star football players.
"I would like to thank my parents for leading me on this journey," he said. "You can only do so much as parents or coaches to help your kids. I always had someone pushing me, motivating me, and teaching me what I know and that made a difference."
